7 Reasons Why Golfers Are Great In Relationships

Golfers have a lot of desirable qualities when it comes to dating and marriage, but how many of these apply to you or your other half?

Neil Tappin
By Neil Tappin
Golfers are a funny breed. We're obsessed with chasing a white ball around a field for hours on end and talking about it relentlessly. We're consumed by the desire to improve and spend inordinate amounts of time researching the best golf clubs to buy, golf tips to help us improve and new golf clubs to visit.  

While dating someone who is married to the sport perhaps doesn't seem like a great idea on the surface, golf teaches and instills many qualities that translate into successful relationships.

Below, we've picked out seven reasons why they're lucky to date a golfer, but clearly there are far more to add to the list...

Punctuality

No golfer likes penalty shots on the first tee and that’s why we are good timekeepers. Meeting at 3pm? No problem, we’ll be sure to be there ten minutes before.

Commitment

Struggling to commit? If that's the case, you’re clearly not a real golfer. We are dedicated, industrious types who understand you get nothing in life without hard work and even then, there are no guarantees. 

Open-minded

One week you’ll register 40 points, but the next you’ll be shanking your way to your worst score of the year. When you’re at the mercy of such a fickle game, you learn not to judge others!

Generosity

Beware of any man or woman holding a bunch of flowers… unless they're a golfer. Endless hours spent on the golf course when you could argue we should be doing 'more important' things mean we are all in a state of perpetual guilt.

Reliability

Golf and hangovers don’t mix. That’s why, while others are out partying all night and getting up to no good, we’re tucked up in bed by 10pm, dreaming of holing the winning putt at The Open. Well, most of us anyway... 

Honesty

Without integrity, a golfer is nothing more than a geeky footballer. We’re honest and we’re proud about it. It's an important part of our identity. 

Loquacious 

With four hours in the company of complete strangers to kill, golfers have perfected the art of small talk. You won't find anyone better at this skill, which translates across to work parties, other social events and even dinners with the in-laws. “So you’re a risk assessment officer for a Dutch bank – do tell me more."

