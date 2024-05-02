7 Reasons Why Golfers Are Great In Relationships
Golfers have a lot of desirable qualities when it comes to dating and marriage, but how many of these apply to you or your other half?
Golfers are a funny breed. We're obsessed with chasing a white ball around a field for hours on end and talking about it relentlessly. We're consumed by the desire to improve and spend inordinate amounts of time researching the best golf clubs to buy, golf tips to help us improve and new golf clubs to visit.
While dating someone who is married to the sport perhaps doesn't seem like a great idea on the surface, golf teaches and instills many qualities that translate into successful relationships.
Below, we've picked out seven reasons why they're lucky to date a golfer, but clearly there are far more to add to the list...
Punctuality
No golfer likes penalty shots on the first tee and that’s why we are good timekeepers. Meeting at 3pm? No problem, we’ll be sure to be there ten minutes before.
Commitment
Struggling to commit? If that's the case, you’re clearly not a real golfer. We are dedicated, industrious types who understand you get nothing in life without hard work and even then, there are no guarantees.
Open-minded
One week you’ll register 40 points, but the next you’ll be shanking your way to your worst score of the year. When you’re at the mercy of such a fickle game, you learn not to judge others!
Generosity
Beware of any man or woman holding a bunch of flowers… unless they're a golfer. Endless hours spent on the golf course when you could argue we should be doing 'more important' things mean we are all in a state of perpetual guilt.
Reliability
Golf and hangovers don’t mix. That’s why, while others are out partying all night and getting up to no good, we’re tucked up in bed by 10pm, dreaming of holing the winning putt at The Open. Well, most of us anyway...
Honesty
Without integrity, a golfer is nothing more than a geeky footballer. We’re honest and we’re proud about it. It's an important part of our identity.
Loquacious
With four hours in the company of complete strangers to kill, golfers have perfected the art of small talk. You won't find anyone better at this skill, which translates across to work parties, other social events and even dinners with the in-laws. “So you’re a risk assessment officer for a Dutch bank – do tell me more."
In July 2023, Neil became just the 9th editor in Golf Monthly's 112-year history. Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he has also presented many Golf Monthly videos looking at all areas of the game from Tour player interviews to the rules of golf.
Throughout his time with the brand he has also covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSR2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons: PING Blueprint S (4&5), PING Blueprint T (6-PW) Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
