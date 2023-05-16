DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Guaranteed on the PGA Championship
Claim the DraftKings promo code today and you will bet $5, win $150 guaranteed on the PGA Championship!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
It is time for the 2023 PGA Championship, as the best in the world compete in the second major championship of the season.
DraftKings Sportsbook are marking this exciting event with an excellent DraftKings promo code, which will allow new users to win $150 guaranteed on their first bet.
That's right... Once you claim the DraftKings promo code, your first $5 bet will secure a guaranteed $150, just for signing up and betting on this week's golf!
It doesn't matter if you are betting on favorites like Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, or Rory McIlroy, or you are betting on some longer shots, this DraftKings promo code will ensure you win this weekend no matter what.
CLICK HERE to claim this epic bet $5, win $150 DraftKings promo code now, and lock in a $150 bonus on top of any initial winnings, at the 2023 PGA Championship!
How To Claim a Guaranteed $150 Bonus on the 2023 PGA Championship With DraftKings
Here are the simple steps you need to follow, in order to bet $5, win $150 guaranteed at the 2023 PGA Championship.
1) CLICK HERE or on the "Win $150 Now" button below
2) Complete your DraftKings Sportsbook registration
3) Deposit at least $5 into your new account
4) Bet $5 on your favorite outright at this week's PGA Championship
5) You will now receive a $150 bonus, even if your golfer doesn't compete at this week's major championship.
Win $150 Guaranteed at the 2023 PGA Championship Even if You Lose
It will be to no one's surprise that Scottie Scheffler (+700) and Jon Rahm (+750) are vying for favoritism at this week's PGA Championship, given they are the top 2 players in the field.
The good news is, with the PGA Championship DraftKings promo code, you can bet $5, win $150 guaranteed on Scheffler, Rahm, or any other player in the field. So you can look at it in two different ways. You are either boosting Rahm or Scheffler to +3000 and getting paid out regardless, or you can see it as receiving a $150 bonus on top of any potential winnings on any other player in the field.
Rory McIlroy's form seems to be deserting him, but he will be keen to impress on a course where he is an honorary member, as he looks for his first major win since 2014.
Bet $5, win $150 on one of the leading three in the market, or any other player in this 2023 PGA Championship field, thanks to the latest DraftKings promo code.
Bet in any way you see fit on the 2023 PGA Championship on DraftKings, as well, as you look to win bigger on the second major championship of the season.
PGA Championship Odds: Who are the Favorites at Oak Hill
If you have now claimed your DraftKings promo code, and are now ready to make your pick, then check out the odds below, to help you decide who you are going to bet on at the 2023 PGA Championship.
- Scottie Scheffler +700
- Jon Rahm +750
- Rory McIlroy +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1600
- Patrick Cantlay +1600
- Tony Finau +2200
- Brooks Koepka +2200
There is no better way to bet on the 2023 PGA Championship this week than this DraftKings promo code, so get involved now and ensure you are turning $5 into $150 guaranteed at this week's major championship.
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
-
-
Find Value With These PGA Championship DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in Rochester, New York, for the PGA Championship. Matt MacKay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 PGA Championship.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
PowaKaddy FX5 Electric Trolley Review
Refined for 2023, how did the PowaKaddy FX5 electric trolley perform when we took it out onto the golf course?
By Monty McPhee • Published
-
Find Value With These PGA Championship DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in Rochester, New York, for the PGA Championship. Matt MacKay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 PGA Championship.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
LIV Player-by-Player Guide for the PGA Championship
Are you looking to bet on the PGA Championship, and are wondering whether the LIV Golf players can make the same impact that they did at The Masters? Then this player-by-player guide is for you, as we break down each player's chances.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Five Longshots Who Could Win the PGA Championship
Looking for some value at the 2023 PGA Championship? Here are five longshots we think can win this week at Oak Hill.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
2023 PGA Championship Betting Picks and Predictions
The PGA Tour is heading to Rochester, New York, for the PGA Championship. Golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack gives us his best picks for the 2023 PGA Championship.
By Andy Lack • Published
-
PGA Championship Odds and Betting Preview
The PGA Championship starts this Thursday. Golf expert Matt MacKay breaks down the odds this week and shares his best bets for the 2023 PGA Championship.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
AT&T Byron Nelson Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers In This Week's Field
Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson and ranks the top five golfers he thinks to have the best chance of winning.
By Johnny Covers • Published
-
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Guaranteed on the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship
Claim the DraftKings promo code today and you will bet $5, win $150 guaranteed on the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Find Value With These AT&T Byron Nelson DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in McKinney, Texas, for the AT&T Byron Nelson. Matt MacKay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson.
By Matt MacKay • Published