Best Golf Courses Near London Underground Tube Stations

Living just an hour from the capital, I have been lucky enough to play most of the best golf courses near the London Underground as well as plenty of its hidden gems. For this guide, we decided that the course should be within a mile of its nearest station, and therefore an easy walk or just an inexpensive taxi ride away from the first tee.

According to Transport for London, the network has 272 stations serving its 11 lines, and it covers an area from Heathrow in the west across to Upminster in the east with the majority on the north side of The Thames.

In simply alphabetic order, this is an introduction to some of the best and most enjoyable courses (not always the same thing!) that I have played and am happy to recommend.

Ealing

Looking back from behind the twelfth green at Ealing, a reachable par 5 (Image credit: Ealing Golf Club)

Tube Station Perivale, Central Line

70, 6,201 yards Contact Ealing Golf Club

Making for remarkably easy walking but far from easy golf, the parkland course at Ealing is well bunkered and has the River Brent coming into play at frequent and sometimes unexpected intervals. It was designed by James Braid and then Harry Colt, and aside from its pristine greens, it is the river that defines Ealing’s character.

It first comes into play at the sharp dogleg 4th where you must position your tee shot perfectly before pitching to a green around which the water makes a hairpin turn. There are five par 3s, three of them quite long, as well as three par 5s which provide the most realistic birdie opportunities. The course twists and turns all the way, and the key to scoring well is to keep the ball straight off the tee.

Finchley

The par-5 thirteenth at Finchley with the Underground very much overground beyond (Image credit: Geoff Ellis - golfworking.co.uk)

Tube Station Mill Hill East, Northern Line

72, 6,302 yards Contact Finchley Golf Club

The parkland layout at Finchley runs round the attractive Victorian mansion of Nether Court which serves as its clubhouse. The holes run either side of Lovers Lane and are mainly lined by mature, attractive and very varied trees. It is a course with plenty of fun, with risk-reward present in the form of driveable par 4s and just-about reachable par 5s.

As at Ealing, there is a premium on straight driving as well as accurate approach work to some relatively small greens. The green fee represents great value for London, especially somewhere so central, and the club prides itself on its friendly atmosphere.

Hadley Wood

The ninth at Hadley Wood is a short but well bunkered par 4 (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Tube Station Cockfosters, Piccadilly Line

72, 6,517 yards Contact Hadley Wood Golf Club

I have played here a number of times, most recently less than a year ago, and this is a club whose attractive course is heading very much in the right direction. There is a full, long-term refurbishment taking place and the early evidence is all very positive. Less than two miles inside the M25, it enjoys a very rural setting, and is one of the best golf courses in Hertfordshire.

Similar to Finchley, the course is split with holes two to nine on the far side, though here the divide is a grand lake rather than road. To be more precise, it’s actually 8½ on the far side as the beautiful par-3 10th is played back over the water. There are signature Alister MacKenzie tiered greens, and several very strong par 4s including the 5th and 12th. The Georgian clubhouse is very impressive and I always enjoy returning.

Hendon

The par-4 second hole at Hendon is both very attractive and stroke index one (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Tube Station Mill Hill East, Northern Line

70, 6,227 yards Contact Hendon Golf Club

London has plenty of attractive parkland golf, and the course at Hendon is one of the prettiest. It was designed by Harry Colt following earlier creative work by 5-time Open champion JH Taylor and Harry Vardon.

Despite its suburban location, it is remarkably peaceful and the members are renowned for their friendliness. There are two loops of nine, an inner and then an outer, and the glass-fronted clubhouse has great views out over the course.

Highgate

Lovely evening light on the par-4 third hole at Highgate (Image credit: Geoff Ellis - golfworking.co.uk)

Tube Station Highgate or East Finchley, Northern Line

69, 6,033 yards Contact Highgate Golf Club

Highgate dates back to 1904 and its leafy course is a green oasis in the midst of affluent suburbia. Not long and with a number of narrow fairways, then as at so many London courses, it calls for strategic and accurate placement all the way.

All the more so here, as a fair number of the greens offer a relatively small target. There are undulations which add to its character and definition, and a real sting in the tail with extremely tough two-shotters at the 15th and 16th.

Moor Park

The fifteenth green on the West Course at Moor Park with the historic clubhouse beyond (Image credit: Andy Hiseman)

Location Moor Park, Metropolitan Line

Par 69, 5,833 yards Contact Moor Park Golf Club

Harry Colt designed both courses at Moor Park a century ago, and although I have played the more testing High a number of times, it was only last Autumn that I finally ticked off the very entertaining West. The former has staged many professional and leading amateur events, and although shorter, I think the West is just as much fun while certainly a little more forgiving.

A highlight for every visitor is the remarkable clubhouse - a 17th-century Palladian mansion decorated with fine art throughout. This is a fine and friendly club with two varied courses that make for an excellent 36-hole day out.

Muswell Hill

Looking back down the sixteenth at Muswell Hill, a par 4 of 375 yards (Image credit: Muswell Hill Golf Club)

Tube Station Bounds Green, Piccadilly Line

71, 6,383 yards Contact Muswell Hill Golf Club

After a gentle but then stiffening opening three holes, I think this course really starts to get interesting from the 4th where a fairway bunker prompts you to play right. This is followed by a strong par 3 played from a slightly elevated tee, and the 6th is a par 5 played down into a valley where a ditch awaits before you rise back up the other side.

On the back nine, the long 11th also sweeps down into the valley, while the 12th is a pretty par 3 where a burn and guardian trees either side provide all the protection it needs. The closing four holes are all strong two-shotters.

North Middlesex

The closing hole at North Middlesex is a scenic, dramatic and testing par 3 (Image credit: Geoff Ellis - golfworking.co.uk)

Tube Station Totteridge & Whetstone, Northern Line

69, 5,691 yards Contact North Middlesex Golf Club

This was one of the early visits I made after various Covid lockdowns in 2020. The course is no great length, but that’s not to say it isn’t tricky while also providing a lot of fun. As elsewhere in London, if you can manage to keep it straight, it can yield a flattering score.

Even my erratic game was rewarded with level par for the 5 short holes; two bogeys, a par on the fabulous 224-yard 18th, and twos at both the 9th and 16th. There are back-to-back par 5s on the front nine, and my playing partner and I got the impression this is a very friendly place to play.

Northwood

Best not to be short on the pretty par-3 third at Northwood (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Tube Station Northwood, Metropolitan Line

71, 6,473 yards Contact Northwood Golf Club

Northwood is home to one of the best golf courses in Middlesex. From the raised and relaxing clubhouse, there are good views over the 1st, 8th and 9th holes and over the final green that really set the scene well. There are just two par 5s and three short holes, so its real strength lies very much in a number of strong par 4s such as the 4th, 5th, 12th and 16th.

Away from the holes in front of the clubhouse, the course covers a large acreage with the holes very well separated by dense woodland. There are also frequent changes in direction.

Royal Mid-Surrey

The tenth on the JH Taylor Course at Royal Mid-Surrey is a super-tough par 4 (Image credit: Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club)

Tube Station Richmond, District Line

68, 5,521 yards Contact Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club

Bordering the Thames, the club was granted royal status in 1926 when the Prince of Wales was captain. And rather than being located in the middle of Surrey, the name actually derives from the fact that it is located on the Surrey-Middlesex border. Two European Tour events were staged here in the 1960s, and JH Taylor was the professional here for almost 50 years. He was responsible for much of the distinctive mounding, and more recently there have been upgrades by Martin Ebert.

The Pam Barton Course is also very enjoyable; a little shorter and calling for a more strategic and subtle approach. This is another club I have visited a number of times, and I believe it is one where the golf grows on you the more you get to see its subtleties.

Sandy Lodge

A sleepered cross bunker awaits on the par-4 second hole at Sandy Lodge (Image credit: Andy Hiseman)

Tube Station Moor Park, Metropolitan Line

71, 6,297 yards Contact Sandy Lodge Golf Club

Sandy Lodge is served by the same station as Moor Park, and in an area not particularly blessed with free-draining turf, Sandy Lodge is a rare and very notable exception. Its founder, James Francis Markes, had tired of playing in muddy, winter conditions, and sought to create an inland links that would be enjoyable all year. He engaged Harry Vardon, who had by then won four Open Championships, to assist in the design.

Various minor modifications have ensued, and there are now more trees which have changed some of its linksy character, but today’s course remains largely faithful to its roots and is very enjoyable. I visited in late 2021 with colleague Jeremy Ellwood, and we were both very pleased to add it to our golfing CVs.

Sudbury

An aerial view of the course at Sudbury with the arch at Wembley Stadium just a mile and a half beyond (Image credit: Sudbury Golf Club)

Tube Station Sudbury Town, Piccadilly Line

70, 6,307 yards Contact Sudbury Golf Club

This Harry Colt creation is an enjoyable and completely fair test of golf with its bright and welcoming clubhouse looking down over the entire layout. It is bordered on the southern side by the Grand Union Canal, and there is plenty of variety throughout.

The course opens with three strong par 4s where most of us would happily take a 5, while the most exciting holes are probably those on the back nine. The 11th is played down to a lovely green site on an old Roman burial mound, and having played with three members whom I hadn’t met before, I can only attest to the club’s claim for its friendly membership and staff.

Upminster

The closing hole at Upminster is the shortest on the course but is very well protected by sand (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Tube Station Upminster, District Line

69, 6,021 yards Contact Upminster Golf Club

Upminster has a strong pedigree with its Harry Colt heritage, and although its keenest advocates probably wouldn’t argue that it is one of his greatest legacies, it still has plenty to offer and enjoy. The course has an unusual routing in that the first and closing holes are both par 3s sandwiched in by the clubhouse, while its gently undulating main body is over the road that leads down to the station.

The lower holes flirt with the River Ingrebourne, with the attractive par-4 8th crossing it - hopefully - twice. I enjoyed playing here a few years ago and would very happily return.

West Essex

The London skyline is clearly visible as you look back over the first green at West Essex (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Tube Station Chingford, London Overground

71, 6,385 yards Contact West Essex Golf Club

West Essex is near Chingford Station which is linked to the tube network, just a few minutes from the M25. Continued improvements are cementing its position as one of the best golf courses in Essex. It covers a very attractive and at times undulating parcel of land that borders ancient Epping Forest.

There are some strong holes and fine views, internal and external, and having been here a couple of times I particularly like three par 4s that are played from elevated tees; the 4th which plays down between trees, the 9th with its far-reaching views and pond waiting short and left, and the 17th which has an approach over a hedge.

West Herts

Looking back from behind the excellent, 374-yard par-4 eighth at West Herts (Image credit: Andy Hiseman)

Tube Station Watford, Metropolitan Line

72, 6,601 yards Contact West Herts Golf Club

Having played here several times, and at neighbouring The Grove many times, the proximity of the two still surprises me! The club moved here in 1897 when Old Tom Morris designed the routing and JH Taylor positioned the bunkers. Alister MacKenzie made further modifications a century ago, since when little had needed to change.

However, this traditional parkland course is another that is heading in the right direction with all manner of course improvements either complete or on their way. There is an unusual par imbalance with 34 going out and 38 back in, but with three navigable par 5s in the last seven holes, there are chances to recover a score.

Trains on the London Underground network are generally frequent and inexpensive, and so the tube makes for a great way to discover golf that is new and different. While not all of the best golf courses in London are adjacent to its 250 miles of tracks, plenty are. It may be that there are other good courses that I have not yet played, but for now, these clubs and courses should serve as a good starting point for anyone interested in exploring the capital’s golf by tube.