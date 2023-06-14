These 15 Courses Are All Within A Mile Of London Underground Tube Stations...
Rob Smith visits some of the best golf courses near the London Underground, all of which he has played and is happy to recommend
Best Golf Courses Near London Underground Tube Stations
Living just an hour from the capital, I have been lucky enough to play most of the best golf courses near the London Underground as well as plenty of its hidden gems. For this guide, we decided that the course should be within a mile of its nearest station, and therefore an easy walk or just an inexpensive taxi ride away from the first tee.
According to Transport for London, the network has 272 stations serving its 11 lines, and it covers an area from Heathrow in the west across to Upminster in the east with the majority on the north side of The Thames.
In simply alphabetic order, this is an introduction to some of the best and most enjoyable courses (not always the same thing!) that I have played and am happy to recommend.
Ealing
- Tube Station Perivale, Central Line
- Founded 1912
- Architect James Braid, Harry Colt
- GF £70 Mon-Fri
- Par 70, 6,201 yards
- Contact Ealing Golf Club
Making for remarkably easy walking but far from easy golf, the parkland course at Ealing is well bunkered and has the River Brent coming into play at frequent and sometimes unexpected intervals. It was designed by James Braid and then Harry Colt, and aside from its pristine greens, it is the river that defines Ealing’s character.
It first comes into play at the sharp dogleg 4th where you must position your tee shot perfectly before pitching to a green around which the water makes a hairpin turn. There are five par 3s, three of them quite long, as well as three par 5s which provide the most realistic birdie opportunities. The course twists and turns all the way, and the key to scoring well is to keep the ball straight off the tee.
Finchley
- Tube Station Mill Hill East, Northern Line
- Founded 1929
- Architect James Braid
- GF £48 Mon-Fri afternoons, £65 Weekend from 14:00
- Par 72, 6,302 yards
- Contact Finchley Golf Club
The parkland layout at Finchley runs round the attractive Victorian mansion of Nether Court which serves as its clubhouse. The holes run either side of Lovers Lane and are mainly lined by mature, attractive and very varied trees. It is a course with plenty of fun, with risk-reward present in the form of driveable par 4s and just-about reachable par 5s.
As at Ealing, there is a premium on straight driving as well as accurate approach work to some relatively small greens. The green fee represents great value for London, especially somewhere so central, and the club prides itself on its friendly atmosphere.
Hadley Wood
- Tube Station Cockfosters, Piccadilly Line
- Founded 1922
- Architect Alister MacKenzie
- GF Round £85-£125 Mon-Fri
- Par 72, 6,517 yards
- Contact Hadley Wood Golf Club
I have played here a number of times, most recently less than a year ago, and this is a club whose attractive course is heading very much in the right direction. There is a full, long-term refurbishment taking place and the early evidence is all very positive. Less than two miles inside the M25, it enjoys a very rural setting, and is one of the best golf courses in Hertfordshire.
Similar to Finchley, the course is split with holes two to nine on the far side, though here the divide is a grand lake rather than road. To be more precise, it’s actually 8½ on the far side as the beautiful par-3 10th is played back over the water. There are signature Alister MacKenzie tiered greens, and several very strong par 4s including the 5th and 12th. The Georgian clubhouse is very impressive and I always enjoy returning.
Hendon
- Tube Station Mill Hill East, Northern Line
- Founded 1903
- Architect JH Taylor & Harry Vardon, Harry Colt
- GF £40-£50 Mon-Fri
- Par 70, 6,227 yards
- Contact Hendon Golf Club
London has plenty of attractive parkland golf, and the course at Hendon is one of the prettiest. It was designed by Harry Colt following earlier creative work by 5-time Open champion JH Taylor and Harry Vardon.
Despite its suburban location, it is remarkably peaceful and the members are renowned for their friendliness. There are two loops of nine, an inner and then an outer, and the glass-fronted clubhouse has great views out over the course.
Read full Hendon Golf Club course review
Highgate
- Tube Station Highgate or East Finchley, Northern Line
- Founded 1904
- Architect Cuthbert Butchart
- GF £95 Mon-Fri
- Par 69, 6,033 yards
- Contact Highgate Golf Club
Highgate dates back to 1904 and its leafy course is a green oasis in the midst of affluent suburbia. Not long and with a number of narrow fairways, then as at so many London courses, it calls for strategic and accurate placement all the way.
All the more so here, as a fair number of the greens offer a relatively small target. There are undulations which add to its character and definition, and a real sting in the tail with extremely tough two-shotters at the 15th and 16th.
Read full Highgate Golf Club course review
Moor Park
- Location Moor Park, Metropolitan Line
- Founded 1923
- Architect Harry Colt
- GF High Course £115, West Course £80
- High Par 72, 6,717 yards
- West Par 69, 5,833 yards
- Contact Moor Park Golf Club
Harry Colt designed both courses at Moor Park a century ago, and although I have played the more testing High a number of times, it was only last Autumn that I finally ticked off the very entertaining West. The former has staged many professional and leading amateur events, and although shorter, I think the West is just as much fun while certainly a little more forgiving.
A highlight for every visitor is the remarkable clubhouse - a 17th-century Palladian mansion decorated with fine art throughout. This is a fine and friendly club with two varied courses that make for an excellent 36-hole day out.
Muswell Hill
- Tube Station Bounds Green, Piccadilly Line
- Founded 1893
- Architect James Braid
- GF £50 Mon-Fri, £60 Tue & Thu before 11:00
- Par 71, 6,383 yards
- Contact Muswell Hill Golf Club
After a gentle but then stiffening opening three holes, I think this course really starts to get interesting from the 4th where a fairway bunker prompts you to play right. This is followed by a strong par 3 played from a slightly elevated tee, and the 6th is a par 5 played down into a valley where a ditch awaits before you rise back up the other side.
On the back nine, the long 11th also sweeps down into the valley, while the 12th is a pretty par 3 where a burn and guardian trees either side provide all the protection it needs. The closing four holes are all strong two-shotters.
North Middlesex
- Tube Station Totteridge & Whetstone, Northern Line
- Founded 1905
- Architect Willie Park Junior
- GF £45 Mon-Thu, £50 Fri, £55 Sat-Sun
- Par 69, 5,691 yards
- Contact North Middlesex Golf Club
This was one of the early visits I made after various Covid lockdowns in 2020. The course is no great length, but that’s not to say it isn’t tricky while also providing a lot of fun. As elsewhere in London, if you can manage to keep it straight, it can yield a flattering score.
Even my erratic game was rewarded with level par for the 5 short holes; two bogeys, a par on the fabulous 224-yard 18th, and twos at both the 9th and 16th. There are back-to-back par 5s on the front nine, and my playing partner and I got the impression this is a very friendly place to play.
Northwood
- Tube Station Northwood, Metropolitan Line
- Founded 1891
- Architect Tom Dunn & JH Taylor
- GF £60 Mon, Tue & Thu
- Par 71, 6,473 yards
- Contact Northwood Golf Club
Northwood is home to one of the best golf courses in Middlesex. From the raised and relaxing clubhouse, there are good views over the 1st, 8th and 9th holes and over the final green that really set the scene well. There are just two par 5s and three short holes, so its real strength lies very much in a number of strong par 4s such as the 4th, 5th, 12th and 16th.
Away from the holes in front of the clubhouse, the course covers a large acreage with the holes very well separated by dense woodland. There are also frequent changes in direction.
Read full Northwood Golf Club course review
Royal Mid-Surrey
- Tube Station Richmond, District Line
- Founded 1892
- Architect JH Taylor
- GF Contact club for details
- JH Taylor Par 69, 6,360 yards
- Pam Barton Par 68, 5,521 yards
- Contact Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club
Bordering the Thames, the club was granted royal status in 1926 when the Prince of Wales was captain. And rather than being located in the middle of Surrey, the name actually derives from the fact that it is located on the Surrey-Middlesex border. Two European Tour events were staged here in the 1960s, and JH Taylor was the professional here for almost 50 years. He was responsible for much of the distinctive mounding, and more recently there have been upgrades by Martin Ebert.
The Pam Barton Course is also very enjoyable; a little shorter and calling for a more strategic and subtle approach. This is another club I have visited a number of times, and I believe it is one where the golf grows on you the more you get to see its subtleties.
Read full Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club - JH Taylor Course review
Sandy Lodge
- Tube Station Moor Park, Metropolitan Line
- Founded 1910
- Architect Harry Vardon
- GF Round £80-£100
- Par 71, 6,297 yards
- Contact Sandy Lodge Golf Club
Sandy Lodge is served by the same station as Moor Park, and in an area not particularly blessed with free-draining turf, Sandy Lodge is a rare and very notable exception. Its founder, James Francis Markes, had tired of playing in muddy, winter conditions, and sought to create an inland links that would be enjoyable all year. He engaged Harry Vardon, who had by then won four Open Championships, to assist in the design.
Various minor modifications have ensued, and there are now more trees which have changed some of its linksy character, but today’s course remains largely faithful to its roots and is very enjoyable. I visited in late 2021 with colleague Jeremy Ellwood, and we were both very pleased to add it to our golfing CVs.
Sudbury
- Tube Station Sudbury Town, Piccadilly Line
- Founded 1896
- Architect Harry Colt
- GF £40 Mon, £50 Tue-Fri, £60 Weekend
- Par 70, 6,307 yards
- Contact Sudbury Golf Club
This Harry Colt creation is an enjoyable and completely fair test of golf with its bright and welcoming clubhouse looking down over the entire layout. It is bordered on the southern side by the Grand Union Canal, and there is plenty of variety throughout.
The course opens with three strong par 4s where most of us would happily take a 5, while the most exciting holes are probably those on the back nine. The 11th is played down to a lovely green site on an old Roman burial mound, and having played with three members whom I hadn’t met before, I can only attest to the club’s claim for its friendly membership and staff.
Read full Sudbury Golf Club course review
Upminster
- Tube Station Upminster, District Line
- Founded 1928
- Architect Harry Colt
- GF Round £60, Day £75 Mon-Fri
- Par 69, 6,021 yards
- Contact Upminster Golf Club
Upminster has a strong pedigree with its Harry Colt heritage, and although its keenest advocates probably wouldn’t argue that it is one of his greatest legacies, it still has plenty to offer and enjoy. The course has an unusual routing in that the first and closing holes are both par 3s sandwiched in by the clubhouse, while its gently undulating main body is over the road that leads down to the station.
The lower holes flirt with the River Ingrebourne, with the attractive par-4 8th crossing it - hopefully - twice. I enjoyed playing here a few years ago and would very happily return.
West Essex
- Tube Station Chingford, London Overground
- Founded 1900
- Architect James Braid
- GF £55 Mon-Fri, Sun afternoon
- Par 71, 6,385 yards
- Contact West Essex Golf Club
West Essex is near Chingford Station which is linked to the tube network, just a few minutes from the M25. Continued improvements are cementing its position as one of the best golf courses in Essex. It covers a very attractive and at times undulating parcel of land that borders ancient Epping Forest.
There are some strong holes and fine views, internal and external, and having been here a couple of times I particularly like three par 4s that are played from elevated tees; the 4th which plays down between trees, the 9th with its far-reaching views and pond waiting short and left, and the 17th which has an approach over a hedge.
Read full West Essex Golf Club course review
West Herts
- Tube Station Watford, Metropolitan Line
- Founded 1890
- Architect Old Tom Morris, JH Taylor, Alister MacKenzie
- GF Round £70 Mon-Fri, £85 Weekends
- Par 72, 6,601 yards
- Contact West Herts Golf Club
Having played here several times, and at neighbouring The Grove many times, the proximity of the two still surprises me! The club moved here in 1897 when Old Tom Morris designed the routing and JH Taylor positioned the bunkers. Alister MacKenzie made further modifications a century ago, since when little had needed to change.
However, this traditional parkland course is another that is heading in the right direction with all manner of course improvements either complete or on their way. There is an unusual par imbalance with 34 going out and 38 back in, but with three navigable par 5s in the last seven holes, there are chances to recover a score.
Trains on the London Underground network are generally frequent and inexpensive, and so the tube makes for a great way to discover golf that is new and different. While not all of the best golf courses in London are adjacent to its 250 miles of tracks, plenty are. It may be that there are other good courses that I have not yet played, but for now, these clubs and courses should serve as a good starting point for anyone interested in exploring the capital’s golf by tube.
Rob Smith has been playing golf for more than 40 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly for over ten years, specialising in course reviews and travel. He has now played more than 1,170 different courses in almost 50 countries. Despite lockdowns and travel restrictions in 2021, he still managed to play 80 different courses during the year, 43 of them for the first time. This included 21 in 13 days on a trip to East Lothian in October. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 and Next 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all but nine. During the 2021-22 review period, Rob has played 34 of the Golf Monthly Top 200. He is a member of Tandridge Golf Club in Surrey where his handicap hovers around 16. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
