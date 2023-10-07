I Went To One Of The Most Remote Parts Of The UK On A Golf Trip... It Was An Incredible Experience!

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Embarking on a golf road trip through Scotland was a dream come true. Picture this: gathering my closest friends, envisioning long days on the green, tasting the finest whiskey, indulging in haggis nachos, and even daring cold-water sea dips. If that doesn't sound like the perfect adventure, I don't know what does.

Our journey began when we met at Gatwick Airport and hopped on a flight to Glasgow. The anticipation of sending my beloved golf clubs on a plane always sends me into a frenzy. Thankfully, our flight was short, and all our clubs arrived safely.

Once in Glasgow, we picked up our hire car and embarked on a scenic three-hour drive down the southwest coast of Scotland to the charming town of Campbeltown. Trust me, when Paul McCartney wrote about a long and winding road, he wasn't kidding! Our friend Craig, who organized the trip, had a few delightful stops in mind along the way.

The first was a mesmerizing viewpoint known as 'Rest and Be Thankful'. Against the backdrop of the Scottish valley, we stumbled upon an unexpected gem - a burger van. Starving, I was in for a surprise when I saw square sausages and haggis on the menu. Naturally, I went for the haggis roll because when in Scotland, right? Devouring it while soaking in the view was an experience in itself.

Our next destination was the Fyne Ales Brewery, where I was instantly distracted by the abundance of adorable dogs. The bartender recommended a mango-flavoured ale, and it was a revelation.

To my surprise, he also introduced me to a drop of chocolate orange whiskey, and even as a non-whiskey lover, I couldn't resist its charm.

Afterward, we stopped for lunch at Lochfyne Oysters, a place that showcased the freshest and most intriguing oyster selection I'd ever encountered. It was an absolute must-visit for a seafood lover.

Finally, we reached our hotel, the Ugadale Hotel, where Craig awaited us at the reception. He handed us the key to our cottage, one of eight with two bedrooms, each boasting ensuite bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, and a cozy living room complete with a fireplace.

The highlight of the cottage was its breathtaking view overlooking the sea, just about 70 yards away.

(Image credit: Joshua White Photography )

I knew that, come morning, I was diving headfirst into that sea, no matter the weather. Without wasting any time, we headed straight to Mach Dunes for a quick nine holes before sunset.

Upon arrival, we noticed the quaint pro shop and clubhouse, all rolled into one. Stepping onto the course, it was evident that this wasn't your typical links course.

Craig explained that it was one of the most natural golf courses globally, with untouched fairways free from machinery and fertilizer, and greens that allowed for creative putting.

As the sun dipped below the horizon on the 7th hole, we were treated to panoramic views of the coast, making it an unforgettable evening.

The following morning, true to my word, I ventured for a sunrise dip right outside our doorstep. At around 12 degrees, it was invigoratingly fresh, but the sunrise was breathtaking.

Afterward, we headed to the hotel for breakfast before teeing off for 18 holes at The Machrihanish Golf Club, conveniently located opposite The Ugadale hotel.

Jack Nicklaus famously described its opening hole as the best opening tee shot in golf, and standing there, I couldn't agree more.

(Image credit: Beth Roberts)

The course was different from Mach Dunes, with meticulously manicured fairways and equally picturesque views.

As a novice golfer, I found the course challenging but immensely enjoyable. We lucked out with the weather, but I could imagine the course becoming a formidable opponent when the winds picked up.

Post-round, we ventured into Campbeltown, where Craig had arranged a whiskey tour at the Springbank Distillery.

Campbeltown was renowned for having the most distilleries in a small area, and Springbank was arguably the most successful. After absorbing everything about peat and whiskey, we had the opportunity to taste a variety of whiskies.

(Image credit: Beth Roberts)

To my surprise, I found myself enjoying two out of the six drams – a personal triumph. We capped off the evening with dinner at the clubhouse pub, just a stone's throw away from our cottages. The haggis nachos and deep-fried Oreos were unforgettable.

On the third day of our adventure, we returned to Mach Dunes for a full 18 holes. It was a decision I didn't regret after only playing nine on the first day.

The signature holes, 10, 11, and 12, were sights to behold. Hole 10, a drivable par 4 for some, featured a blind green. Holes 11 and 12, along the waterfront, left an indelible mark on our memories.

(Image credit: Joshua White Photography)

We were welcomed back at the mini pro shop by Janet, who, surprisingly, wasn't a person but the course's mascot, a sheep named Janet. Quite special, indeed.

A 40-minute journey to Kintyre led us to a dreamy gin distillery with a strong focus on environmental friendliness in its operations. We had the chance to sample some gin before returning for a cozy evening in our cottage by the fireplace, as the weather took a turn for the worse, a rare occurrence during our trip, but we were in Scotland.

Waking up on the final day was bittersweet, as I knew our adventure was coming to an end. Yet, I was filled with excitement because I had heard about the hidden gem of Dunaverty Golf Club, just a 20-minute drive down the coast.

We arrived at a small clubhouse and caravan site, with the golf course nestled in the middle. The initial holes left me wondering what I had signed up for, especially when teeing off at the third hole next to a variety of caravans – an entirely new experience for me.

But suddenly, it all made sense. We were transported to a golfer's paradise with the sun beaming down and breathtaking beach views.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Joshua White Photography) (Image credit: Joshua White Photography) (Image credit: Joshua White Photography)

The course was perfect for new golfers, relatively short, featuring some delightfully quirky holes that added an element of surprise and fun. It was a course where you could challenge your friends and make lasting memories.

We wrapped up the day after competing in a 2v2 scramble, emerging victorious, which added the perfect finishing touch.

Before leaving for the airport, a mandatory stop at Muneroys Cake Shop was in order. We practically ordered one of everything and might have eaten them out of cake. But trust me when I say that this place was sheer indulgence.

Make Mach Dunes your next destination, and I promise you that whether it's for the golf, the breathtaking views, or the mouthwatering haggis nachos, you won't be disappointed.