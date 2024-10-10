How did China Fleet Country Club Get Such An Unusual Name? I Headed To This Bustling Resort To Find Out
Jeremy Ellwood sneaks over the border from Devon into Cornwall to spend a couple of nights at this popular country club in Saltash by the Tamar estuary
The name
The unusual name owes its origins to Hong Kong, where the Royal Navy's China Fleet canteen morphed into a club with a new building between 1929 and 1941. During the battle for Hong Kong, the Japanese occupied the club, using it as their naval HQ. The club was extensively refurbished and returned to its former use after the Royal Marines and Royal Navy liberated the colony.
Because of the agreement to hand back Hong Kong to the Chinese in 1997, the search began for a suitable successor to the China Fleet Club, this time in the UK. The new China Fleet Country Club was formally opened by The Prince of Wales on December 5, 1991 along with the golf course. On November 30, 1992, the Hong Kong China Fleet Club closed its doors for the last time ready for the Chinese to take over Hong Kong.
The golf
Par 72, 6,551 yards
The course at China Fleet is the handiwork of Martin Hawtree. Over the opening exchanges you play up and down close to the Tamar estuary, often with room to manoeuvre. The 5th is then a cracking par 3 played across a valleyed inlet christened Skinham Creek, while the 7th is a short par 3 played over a wider valley to a surprisingly large green.
The short par-4 10th may be eminently gettable in certain winds, but the long, tough 11th is anything but, demanding a pinpoint approach from long range between trees and up to a raised green. The middle of the back nine is packed with interest from the long double-dogleg par-5 13th to the gorgeous downhill par-3 15th and the scarily tight drive on the par-4 16th between a lake on the left and the entrance drive on the right. I imagine many will have played it as a three-shotter with a good medal card going!
The accommodation
The country club at China Fleet lies just 15 minutes from Plymouth city centre and is set in 180 acres of beautiful countryside on the Tamar estuary at the point where Devon meets Cornwall. It offers a relaxed, informal, family-friendly feel, whether on the golf course, in the brasserie or lounge bar on in the leisure facilities. The self-catering four-star apartments are spacious and comfortable with plenty of light flooding in.
There is an excellent gym, a large swimming pool, complete with flume, a thoroughly enjoyable and relaxing aqua spa and a range of seven racquet sports on offer, from tennis to squash, pickleball and much more. There’s also a Toptracer driving range where you can warm up and use the wealth of performance data to help refine your practice regime.
Best deal
At the time of publication in October 2024, golf breaks at China Fleet started from £109 per person per night based on two sharing, to include a stay in four-star apartment-style accommodation, as much golf as you would like to play, breakfast and full use of the pool and aqua spa.
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Srixon ZX, EvenFlow Riptide 6.0 S 50g shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3- to 8-iron: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Irons 9-iron and PW: Honma TWorld TW747Vx, Nippon NS Pro regular shaft
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Kramski HPP 325
Ball: Any premium ball I can find in a charity shop or similar (or out on the course!)
