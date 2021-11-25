Headlam Hall Golf Course and Hotel Review

Headlam Hall Golf Course and Hotel lies just five miles from the busyness of the A1(M) near Darlington, yet a million miles away from it in terms of feel. It is a splendid 17th-century country house retreat with its own very pretty little nine-hole golf course, complete with memorable island-green par 3 (more of which later). Although it wouldn’t rank among the best-known courses in County Durham, it’s well worth a game for its glorious ‘away-from-it-all’ feel and, if we’re being honest, a good chance to score well if your game is in any sort of shape!

Headlam Hall is a beautiful country house retreat in the Durham Dales (Image credit: Headlam Hall)

That’s not to say it’s a pushover, though, with the strong 189-yard opener playing downhill towards a glorious backdrop of the Durham Dales. It’s followed immediately by a short sub-300-yard par 4 where many will fancy their chances, and then a delightful little par 3 in the corner, with free-flowing brooks all around.

A pretty brook meanders its way around the 2nd green and 3rd hole (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

Next comes a bit of shock to the system – a 519-yard three-shotter that makes up pretty much a quarter of the course’s overall length along the highest ground. A fine hole it is, too, sweeping round to the right via a rollercoaster fairway to a slightly raised green.

The rumpled approach to the long par-5 4th that makes up a quarter of the course's overall length (Image credit: Headlam Hall)

It's followed by a brute of a par 3 at 228 yards, then another tempting par 4 back up the hill that will be in range for some. That beautiful little island-green par 3 comes next – a mere wedge for most so no real problems with a decent strike if you can shut out the water.

The short and pretty par-3 7th plays to an island green (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

The course finishes with another potentially reachable par 4 along the garden wall then a shortish par 3. The initial chute along which you have to fire your drive on the 8th may appear dauntingly tight, but if you can get it safely away, the sunken green is definitely in range if you can turn it over a fraction.

Decent hitters who can draw the ball around the garden wall may well be able to drive the 8th (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

Away from the course, as far as country house hotels go, Headlam Hall is up there with the best. It hails itself a “rural retreat” and that pretty much hits the spot. The rooms are elegantly furnished in keeping with the building’s age and heritage and there are beautiful walled gardens to wander through. There’s still a working farm here, too, so it’s little surprise that dining in The Orangery is an experience to be savoured.

Great food and a great ambience in the Orangery Restaurant (Image credit: Headlam Hall)

If you’re looking for a more informal light lunch or mid-morning drink or snack, the Spa Brasserie is a great spot to pass the time gazing out over the golf course. Talking of the spa, this excellent facility offers a good-sized pool, an outdoor hydrotherapy pool, a well-equipped gym and five first-class treatment rooms offering a wide range of therapies.

Among the many facilities in the spa is a very well-equipped gym (Image credit: Headlam Hall)

I guess you could perhaps say that a hotel of this quality might warrant a slightly bigger golf course, but I think the two actually complement each other perfectly. It has good practice facilities, too, if you want to spend a little time working on your game amid beautiful surroundings. And if you fancy taking on a slightly longer test, there are plenty of options nearby in Co. Durham, while some of the best Northumberland courses are a little over an hour away, too.