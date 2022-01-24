Fairhaven Golf Club Course Review

GF Round: £TBC

Par 73, 6,750 yards

Slope 135

GM Verdict – A fine, particularly well-bunkered course close to Royal Lytham that bears all the hallmarks of a seaside links despite being a little way inland.

Favourite Hole – The 161-yard 17th, a lovely par 3 played through an avenue of trees to an elevated green fronted by a ring of pot bunkers.

Today’s layout at Fairhaven, close to Royal Lytham & St Annes in Fylde, was designed by the prolific James Braid when the club migrated inland from its original seaside location in 1924. Even in very strong company in this part of the world, Fairhaven will usually feature on most lists of the best golf courses in Lancashire.

Fairhaven Golf Club moved slightly inland from its original location on the coast nearly a century ago (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

The course starts and finishes with par 5s, which is good news for those who feel these represent the best birdie chances. Downwind in firm conditions, that 1st hole will seem eminently gettable, but you still need to negotiate nine of the bunkers that form an integral part of the Fairhaven defences at various strategic points to steer it home in two.

Strategic bunkering is a key feature at Fairhaven as here on the excellent short par-4 6th (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Indeed, Fairhaven used to close with three par 5s in the last four holes, but the 16th has now taken on a fiercer dimension as a truly challenging 470+ yard two-shotter even off the yellows. Between start and finish, the course plays over essentially flat terrain, with often quite deep revetted bunkers to bypass on many a hole. There are 118 of them in total, several of which are to be avoided at all costs. From a course strategy perspective they very much bring to mind the challenge presented by the excellent bunkering on Carnoustie’s Championship course in Angus.

A ring of sand protects the raised green on the par-3 17th (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

The shortish par-4 6th stands out, requiring strategic thinking and good placement to negotiate the path from tee to green sand-free. This is easier said than done, for there are ten in total to avoid, including three that pinch the fairway in at driving distance leaving you a choice between laying back or taking them on. Another bunker-rich hole is the shortish par-3 17th where the front and sides of the green are protected by a ring of eight traps, so there are no prizes for underclubbing… nor indeed straying right or left with the correct club!

The 18th hole and elegant clubhouse beyond (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Greeting you at the end of the 18th hole is one of those grand-looking, classic old golf clubhouses that seem so prevalent in this part of north-west England. Fairhaven is a splendid course to be enjoyed year-round, but it might just be worth brushing up on your bunker play, driving accuracy or both a little to reap maximum pleasure!