Dunaverty Golf Club Course Review
Dunaverty Golf Club, with its distinctive square greens, enjoys an enviable setting at the southern end of the Kintyre Peninsula
By Jeremy Ellwood published
GF Round: £20-£35wd, £25-£40we; Day: £30-£50wd, £25-£55we
Par 66, 4,799 yards
Slope 97
GM Verdict – A short course with a magical setting that you’ll remember for its never-ending views and unusual square-shaped greens.
Favourite Hole – The par-4 17th is about as tough a test as you’ll find on a course of this length thanks to its potentially long approach over a wide burn.
Dunaverty lies at the southern end of the Kintyre Peninsula and you can fly to Campbeltown (ideal for Machrihanish Golf Club and Machrihanish Dunes) from Glasgow in 20 minutes or take a couple of short ferry hops to drastically reduce the road mileage. But even if it takes some three hours from Glasgow Airport, nothing beats driving up the A82 past one of the UK's most exclusive clubs at Loch Lomond, turning onto the A83 with its magnificent mountain scenery, and then finally taking the road south out of Lochgilphead with its stirring lochside and ocean views.
Distinguished by its unusual, square-shaped greens, the stunningly located course at Dunaverty Golf Club provides a delightful links experience, running along the shoreline with dreamy views out over the sea and up into the surrounding hills. There are seven short holes and a solitary par 5 in the course’s modest, but endlessly enjoyable, 4,799 yards. You can see as far afield as Ayrshire and Northern Ireland on a clear day but dominating the more immediate vista from many holes is the imposing Dunaverty Rock headland. Nowhere is this more prominent than on the short par-4 3rd, which plays from a tee overlooking the beach and is eminently drivable downwind, one of several par 4s you could knock it on in the right conditions.
But despite a potential wealth of birdie chances, the course bites back too from time to time via rocky outcrops, gorse, the beach and the odd blind shot. And then there’s the 17th… a real shock to the system late-on demanding a long approach to a shallow target across a wide burn that fronts the green before flowing on out to sea. Club up, would generally be the advice here! If you are lucky enough to visit on a still day, you might expect to score well. You may not, of course, but fun is what we play for, isn’t it, and courses like Dunaverty deliver that in abundance.
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly across the whole spectrum from courses and Rules to equipment and even instruction despite his own somewhat iffy swing (he knows how to do it, but just can't do it himself). He also edits The Golf Club Secretary Newsletter, has authored or co-authored three books and written for a number of national papers including The Telegraph and The Independent. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 89 of the Next 100. He has played well over 900 courses worldwide in 35 countries, but put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content. On his first trip to Abu Dhabi a decade ago he foolishly asked Paul Casey what sort of a record he had around the course there. "Well, I've won it twice if that's what you mean!" came the reply...
