Fancy Caddying At The Home Of Golf? This Could Be The Dream Job For You
St Andrews Links is recruiting caddies and trainees for the 2025 season, which runs from April to October - here are the details
For many golf fans, the chance to walk the fairways of the Old Course at St Andrews just once in their lives is high on their list of dreams to achieve.
However, for some lucky enthusiasts, the opportunity to do so on a considerably more regular basis has opened up thanks to St Andrews Links taking applications for caddying positions at the Home of Golf.
Per the St Andrews Links X account, caddies are currently being recruited for the 2025 season, which runs from the start of April and the end of October, and it’s not just the Old Course, with the chance for for successful candidates to caddie on any of St Andrews’ seven courses.
Imagine caddying at the Home of Golf...Interested? We are currently recruiting caddies for the 2025 season, running from April and October, and are now inviting applications!More information: https://t.co/lK8jA8FCvlCaddies at St Andrews Links are self-employed, independent… pic.twitter.com/ElUy07Jt52January 17, 2025
Accompanying the message is a video explaining in greater detail what the role entails. In it, caddie manager Paul Ellison describes the importance of the self-employed role at the courses, then outlines some of the responsibilities. They include guiding visitors around the courses, carrying the player's bag, cleaning clubs and locating golf balls as well as providing lines of tees and exact yardages.
Unsurprisingly, the ability to read greens and advise on strategy are also key elements of the role, but a knowledge of the courses and the town of St Andrews is also important with the need to offer players historical information part of the position. Ellison also points out that candidates can apply from any background.
The official website also states that, as well as experienced caddies, there is also the opportunity to apply as a trainee caddie, which is open to those aged between 16 and 21.
The website also offers details on how to apply, which includes providing a cover letter and CV. It also states that recruitment is taking place this month and in February.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
