The Bright Orange Training Aid Eugenio Chacarra Is Using To Enjoy His Best Season To Date
An eye-catching training aid was spotted during Chacarra's warm up routine at Delhi Golf Club, with the item helping the Spaniard claim three victories throughout 2026
Eugenio Chacarra has been one of the main success stories in golf this year, with the Spaniard earning three DP World Tour wins at the KLM Open, Open d'Italia and DP World India Championship.
The triumphs come after he earned DP World Tour membership in 2025 and, although he secured a maiden title that year, the Hero Indian Open, he narrowly missed out on other accolades in the process.
However, after working hard on his game, an uptake in form has Chacarra top of the Race to Dubai Rankings for 2026, with a training aid helping the 26-year-old's long game stats.
In a video posted to the DP World Tour's social media page, Chacarra can be seen hitting golf balls on the range, with attention turning to a bright orange wedge positioned fractionally behind his clubhead.
Taking the club back, the four-time DP World Tour winner narrowly avoids it before striking the ball high and far into the air, repositioning it every time he gets a new ball out of the bucket.
To many, the item behind Chacarra's club is just an orange block but, to the former LIV player, it's actually an important training aid designed to help with consistency of strike.
Designed by PGA professionals Chris Rose and Toby Williams, it's called the Strike Wedge and it's main purpose is to help the individual improve the angle of attack, low point, strike location and club path.
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According to the website, it's trusted on eight professional Tours and has been purchased by 20,000+ golfers worldwide, with the product designed to be used in a magnitude of ways.
For example, if you hit the ball fat, the wedge can be placed behind the ball, with the main aim being to avoid it on the downswing.
If you're prone to heel strikes, then the Strike Wedge and the attachable wall that comes with it can be placed towards the toe to help move the club away from the heel.
Not only does this work vice-versa, but the Strike Wedge can also be positioned on the line of attack to help straighten out hooks and fades.
Although it's unclear as to how long the Strike Wedge has been in the set-up of Chacarra's, his long game statistics have noticeably improved over his 2025 season, a year that had him finishing 36th in the Race to Dubai Rankings.
As of writing, his Driving Distance has increased from 297.81 yards to 310.54. The most significant change, though, is in Chacarra's Greens in Regulation percentage.
For 2025, he was 91st in the DP World Tour rankings with 66.42%. A year later, he has jumped to 71.25% and is sitting 13th which, combined with consistent putting stats, means he has enjoyed his best year to date.
Chacarra isn't the only Tour player using a training aid to get the most out of his game.
World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, has been using a molded grip training aid on a 6-iron for a number of years, with the idea behind it to help place your hands on the club in the perfect position every time.
Another Major winner who uses a simple training aid is current US Open champion, Wyndham Clark, who opts for the ProSENDR in his warm-up routine.
Designed to help golfers improve their hand and wrist coordination, Clark was using the aid at Shinnecock Hills in June, as he earned a one shot win over fellow countryman, Sam Burns.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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