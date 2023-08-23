USA Ryder Cup Odds: Predicted Ryder Cup Lineup for Team USA

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There are now odds on Bet365 to make the Ryder Cup team, and today we are going to look at the odds to make Team USA.

USA are further along in their qualification period, as six players are already confirmed based on their points list, with six wildcard picks left to make.

USA changed the tactic for their wildcard picks to come after the Tour Championship after Billy Horschel won twice in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, including the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup itself.

Now, we can analyze the odds on Bet365, to see who is going to make Team USA in Rome next month.

It is far more straightforward for captain, Zach Johnson, as he only has picks to consider now, whereas players can still force their way onto Team Europe via the European Points list.

If you want to make $200 betting on Ryder Cup picks, you can now bet $1, get $200 with the Bet365 promo code. Bet on any player with odds of -500 or bigger to make the team, and your $200 bonus will pay out, no matter what!

CLICK HERE or on the offer button below to unlock that Bet365 promo code.

Who Has Already Qualified for the USA Ryder Cup Team?

Six players have already made it onto the USA Ryder Cup team through their US Team Rankings. Here are those six players, and how they qualified.

Scottie Scheffler - The World No.1 accrued points for his 2022 Masters win, his 2022 WGC Dell Match Play win, and his performances in the majors and Players Championship last year. He then won twice in 2023 to finish the job, and he finished almost 14,000 points ahead of Wyndham Clark in 2nd.

Wyndham Clark - The 2023 U.S. Open winner also won the Wells Fargo Championship in what was a breakthrough season. His consistent play leading up to these two wins put him in a great position to climb the rankings once sealing these victories.

Brian Harman - Similar to Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman booked his spot on the US Ryder Cup team with a win at the Open Championship. He had a solid year, but his two 2nds at the start of this season didn't count toward his total, as regular PGA Tour events did not count toward this ranking until January 1st, 2023.

Patrick Cantlay - Zero wins have contributed to Cantlay's position on the USA Ryder Cup team, as his last victory came at the 2022 BMW Championship, which did not count towards his ranking. Cantlay has instead made the team by living in the top 10 of leaderboards this season.

Max Homa - Max Homa's win at Torrey Pines earlier this year, and the eight top 10s that followed, one of which came at the Open Championship booked his place on the team.

Xander Schauffele - Schauffele bumped Brooks Koepka out of the automatic qualifying spots last week after finishing 8th at the BMW Championship. Like Cantlay it is consistent performances rather than wins, that have booked his spot on the team.

These are the six qualifying players that will definitely be in Rome representing Team USA, leaving multiple big names needing picks this week!

Remaining Qualifying Criteria for the 2023 USA Ryder Cup Team

Qualifying for the USA Ryder Cup team is over. Now, the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, and Collin Morikawa will be sitting by the phones, waiting for captain, Zach Johnson to make the call.

Likeliest Wildcard Picks for Team USA

Zach Johnson has plenty of choices to make, and with players like Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark forcing themselves onto the team automatically, there are now limited amounts of spots to give away.

Johnson would have hoped the likes of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth made their way onto the team on merit, and he'll have the same feelings towards 2-time major winner, Collin Morikawa.

The biggest headache for Johnson is the Brooks Koepka question. When Koepka was in the qualifying spots after his 2nd at the Masters and his win at the PGA Championship, at least Johnson had that to point to. Now though, whether he leaves him out, or gives him a wildcard pick, the decision is going to be controversial.

Will Koepka be left off, on the basis of his allegiance to LIV Golf, or has he proven in no uncertain manner, that he is one of the best 12 players to take to Rome?

Jordan Spieth isn't even in the betting for a USA Ryder Cup pick, such is the expectation that he will be on the team. Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler also feel like certain picks, which leaves three players to add to the team.

Let's look at the latest "to make the USA Ryder Cup team" odds on Bet365 to determine who are the most likely players to make the team.

USA Ryder Cup Team Odds

Here are the latest odds from Bet365 for those to make up the five remaining spots on the USA team, assuming Jordan Spieth is a certainty.

Collin Morikawa (-1000)

Rickie Fowler (-700)

Brooks Koepka (-700)

Cameron Young (-600)

Justin Thomas (-350)

Sam Burns (+110)

Keegan Bradley (+175)

Russell Henley (+250)

Tony Finau (+300)

Lucas Glover (+300)

Dustin Johnson (+700)

Bryson DeChambeau (+1000)

Sahith Theegala (+1600)

Talor Gooch (+2000)

Patrick Reed (+2000)

Based on the odds, Team USA is surely decided. If Brooks Koepka is going to the Ryder Cup, then there is no room for anyone else, assuming all other odds-on favorites are going.

Cameron Young and Justin Thomas appear to be in the most precarious positions, but the fact the latter isn't heading to Europe to play this week suggests he's potentially had the call that he will be on the team.

If Koepka and potentially Young are left off the team, which seems the most likely scenario of those expected to make it, then the likes of Sam Burns (who won the Dell Match Play), Keegan Bradley, and Lucas Glover, who have both won twice this season and Tony Finau, are surely the most obvious candidates to replace them.

Let's put our predicted USA Ryder Cup team together, based on the odds and some gut feeling ahead of the decision.

Predicted USA Ryder Cup Team

Here is our current predicted USA Ryder Cup team, based on the current qualification, the likelihood of captain's picks, and the latest odds dictating certain players' chances of making the team.

Predicted USA Ryder Cup Team

Scottie Scheffler (Qualifed)

Wyndham Clark (Qualified)

Brian Harman (Qualified)

Patrick Cantlay (Qualified)

Max Homa (Qualified)

Xander Schauffele (Qualified)

Jordan Spieth (No odds available)

Collin Morikawa (-1000 to make, bet here)

Rickie Fowler (-700 to make, bet here)

Cameron Young (-600 to make, bet here)

Justin Thomas (-350 to make, bet here)

Sam Burns (+110 to make, bet here)

My gut feeling is that now Brooks Koepka has missed out on automatic qualification, he won't go. There is still animosity towards those that left for LIV, and now Zach Johnson has a reason to leave him off the team he just might.

Justin Thomas likely did enough to make the team following his effort at the Wyndham Championship when the pressure was on, whilst Morikawa, Spieth, and Fowler are locks.

Whether Cameron Young has done enough remains to be seen, and if Koepka is left out, will Sam Burns really be the player they turn to, in order to fill the void? He's been great over a two-year period, but this season, outside of his match play win he's been relatively disappointing.

If Lucas Glover can win or perform well again at the Tour Championship, they would have no choice but to take him and he will likely take Cameron Young's spot.

So the key decision here, is whether Brooks Koepka takes up one of the six picks, which the -700 odds suggest he still will.

If you think Lucas Glover can force his way on the team, he looks good value at +300.