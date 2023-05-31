Bet365 Promo Code: Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed on the Memorial Tournament
Looking to win big on the Memorial Tournament? Then claim this Bet365 promo code which we secured alongside OddsChecker, and bet $1, win $200 guaranteed on any golfer this week!
Ready for another elevated event on the PGA Tour? Then you are in luck, because tomorrow, an elite field will tee off at 'Jack's Place' for the Memorial Tournament.
Muirfield Village is an excellent venue and one that brings the best out of players, and this week you can bet $1, get $200 on this event, thanks to the Bet365 promo code!
So if the event itself won't get you off your seat, then this Bet365 promo code will as you are guaranteed to win $200 on any golfer, no matter what.
This means you could effectively boost Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, or two-time Memorial winner, Patrick Cantlay to 200-1 and guarantee a payout, thanks to the Bet365 Sportsbook!
CLICK HERE or on the "Claim $200 Now" button below, and then you will be ready to bet $1, get $200 guaranteed on this week's PGA Tour event.
Like you, we might be skeptical about this Bet365 promo code if we weren't absolutely sure it as good as it sounds, but thanks to our work with OddsChecker, we know this welcome bonus is one you must claim!
The bet $1, get $200 deal sounds too good to be true, but it is absolutely the case. You will simply secure a $200 win, just for betting $1 on golf for the first time, with Bet365.
So place a $1 bet on any player in the Memorial Tournament field this week and win $200 guaranteed, even if they miss the cut!
How to Claim the $200 Bet365 Promo Code Ahead of the Memorial Tournament
Step One: CLICK HERE or on the Claim $200 Now button below, to unlock your $200 Bet365 promo code
Step Two: Complete your Bet365 registration
Step Three: Deposit $10+ into your new Bet365 account
Step Four: Bet $1 on ANY player at the 2023 Memorial Tournament
That's it! You have now unlocked $200 in bonus bets, which will be paid out at the conclusion of this event.
Win $200 Guaranteed on Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, or Rory McIlroy with Bet365
The Bet365 promo code pays out a guaranteed $200 bonus no matter which golfer you bet on, or how they perform this weekend.
This means you can boost the three best players in the world to 200-1 and get paid out even if they fail to make an impact at the Memorial Tournament this weekend.
The other player wedging himself between this group this week is Patrick Cantlay, who comes into the week in red-hot form and looking for a third win at this famous course. He is +1000 to win this week, but you can boost Cantlay to 200-1 with this Bet365 promo code!
Memorial Tournament Odds: Who are the Favorites on Bet365?
Here is a complete list of golfers who are +2000 and below for the 2023 Memorial Tournament.
- Scottie Scheffler +650
- Jon Rahm +700
- Patrick Cantlay +1000
- Rory McIlroy +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1400
- Viktor Hovland +1800
We have teamed up with OddsChecker to bring you the very best in sports betting promotions. Along with the several ways OddsChecker provide to win $1000s extra on your favorite golf betting platforms, they also bring the best odds comparison, betting picks and analysis. Teaming up with them means we can help you win bigger on all your favorite golf events!
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
