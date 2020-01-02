January Sale: The Best Golf Deals Jan 2020

The January sales are up-and-running and now is the time to grab some golfing bargains.

Everything from our very own magazine to drivers, putters, bags and more are in the sale, and below we've picked out the best deals...

Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription - Six issues for £6!

Under Armour Showdown SL Sunbrella Shoes - £54.99 (Were £114.99)

Cleveland Huntington Beach Putter 35 inches - £59.99 (Was £79.99)

HALF PRICE: NOW TV Sky Sports Pass - £16.99 (Usually £33.99)

Nike Air Max 1G Shoes - £69.95 (Were £99.95)

Cobra King F8 Fairway Wood Regular Flex - £99 (Was £199)

Motocaddy Cube Push Trolley - £126.99 (Was £169.99)

Wilson Staff D200 Irons 5-SW - £199 (Were £399)

TaylorMade RocketBladez Irons 5-SW - £299 (Were £399)

TaylorMade Spider Tour Red Putter - £169 (Was £269)

Motocaddy Club-Series Cart Bag - £89.99 (Was £139.99)

Callaway XR Speed Driver 9 Degree Stiff - £159 (Was £339)

Mizuno Double Canopy Golf Umbrella - £24.99 (Was £45)

TaylorMade FlexTech Stand Bag - £118.99 (Was £179)

