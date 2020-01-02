January Sale: The Best Golf Deals Jan 2020
The January sales are up-and-running. We pick out some of the best deals...
The January sales are up-and-running. We pick out some of the best deals...
January Sale: The Best Golf Deals Jan 2020
The January sales are up-and-running and now is the time to grab some golfing bargains.
Everything from our very own magazine to drivers, putters, bags and more are in the sale, and below we've picked out the best deals...
With the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription - Six issues for £6!
- BUY NOW: Six issues of Golf Monthly for £6
Under Armour Showdown SL Sunbrella Shoes - £54.99 (Were £114.99)
Cleveland Huntington Beach Putter 35 inches - £59.99 (Was £79.99)
HALF PRICE: NOW TV Sky Sports Pass - £16.99 (Usually £33.99)
- BUY NOW: NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass
Nike Air Max 1G Shoes - £69.95 (Were £99.95)
Cobra King F8 Fairway Wood Regular Flex - £99 (Was £199)
Motocaddy Cube Push Trolley - £126.99 (Was £169.99)
Wilson Staff D200 Irons 5-SW - £199 (Were £399)
TaylorMade RocketBladez Irons 5-SW - £299 (Were £399)
TaylorMade Spider Tour Red Putter - £169 (Was £269)
Motocaddy Club-Series Cart Bag - £89.99 (Was £139.99)
Callaway XR Speed Driver 9 Degree Stiff - £159 (Was £339)
Mizuno Double Canopy Golf Umbrella - £24.99 (Was £45)
TaylorMade FlexTech Stand Bag - £118.99 (Was £179)
For more deals and all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. Elliott graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He is obsessed with the game and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey. His handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
