The Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor has been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor

Every golfer should spend at least some time on a launch monitor to understand their distances and tendencies. But with the best golf launch monitors costing close to an arm and a leg, it can be difficult for golfers to gain access to these crucial insights.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor

Great Value

Step up the Rapsodo MLM (Mobile Launch Monitor), which retails at a mere £549 and promises to provide all the shot data you need to form some valid conclusions around your play.

The Rapsodo MLM works in conjunction with the free Rapsodo app on your iOS smartphone indoors or outdoors. After setting up an account and logging in, rest your phone in the front slot and position it approximately six feet behind the ball.

The lines on the screen and the GPS overhead view help you align it correctly and select your hitting direction for enhanced accuracy.

Once you’ve selected the club and start hitting shots, the Rapsodo MLM captures video of you hitting and displays shot tracer-style graphics on the screen, which we found to be accurate most of the time, as well as certain data points like ball speed, launch angle and carry distance.

Compact And Lightweight

It’s compact size and lightweight design make it easily portable in the carry case and the shot library displays your completed session in an easy-to-digest grid format, including an overhead dispersion graph.

It is only compatible with iOS devices currently, but it will soon be compatible with Android devices, bolstering its appeal, along with the recent launch of MLM Net, which provides the convenience of improve your golf game from the comfort of your own home.

Given how easy it is to use and the overall accuracy and data points available, we have to say the Rapsodo is an excellent option for golfers seeking an affordable way to gain insights into shot or club performance.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor