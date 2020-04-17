Puma Cloudspun Taylor Polo

The Puma Cloudspun Polo is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.

Puma Cloudspun Polo

Puma continues to deliver golfing fashion items that push the style of our sport forwards whilst incorporating the latest garment innovations. It’s important for your on-course confidence that you look good striding the fairways and Puma is one of the leading players when it comes to creating clothing that makes golf cool.

Editor's Choice 2020

This year’s Puma polo range features three shirt models showcasing Puma’s Cloudspun technology. Cloudspun is an ultra-soft, four-way stretch, moisture-wicking fabric. Although it’s constructed from a blend of Polyester and Elastane, the feel is very much like cotton.

The material makes for garments that offer exceptional freedom of movement and comfort. The moisture wicking properties will help keep you cool when the mercury rises.

Subtle stripes

The Cloudspun Champions polo is designed with a bird’s eye collar and contrasting pocket details. It features a subtle diagonal stripe pattern and is available in seven attractive colour options.

The Cloudspun Caddie Stripe polo delivers a classic, sophisticated look. Featuring a yarn-dye, horizontal mini-stripe pattern, there are 10 colour options. This is a timeless and stylish polo blending a retro look with modern styling and fit.

Funky pattern and colour choices

The Cloudspun Taylor polo offers a striking look designed to make you stand out on the fairways. Inspired by rugby shirts, it features a cool colour block pattern with striped mid-section. It’s a funky shirt with six daring colour options to choose from.

Puma’s Cloudspun polos offer styles to suit a variety of tastes but all deliver the same levels of comfort and freedom of motion thanks to the innovative Cloudspun fabric. Looking and feeling good on the course will allow you to focus more confidently on your game and these polo shirts will certainly help you to do just that.

