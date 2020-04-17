Puma Cloudspun Taylor Polo
The Puma Cloudspun Polo is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.
By Golf Monthly published
The Puma Cloudspun Polo is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.
Puma Cloudspun Polo
Puma continues to deliver golfing fashion items that push the style of our sport forwards whilst incorporating the latest garment innovations. It’s important for your on-course confidence that you look good striding the fairways and Puma is one of the leading players when it comes to creating clothing that makes golf cool.
Editor's Choice 2020
This year’s Puma polo range features three shirt models showcasing Puma’s Cloudspun technology. Cloudspun is an ultra-soft, four-way stretch, moisture-wicking fabric. Although it’s constructed from a blend of Polyester and Elastane, the feel is very much like cotton.
The material makes for garments that offer exceptional freedom of movement and comfort. The moisture wicking properties will help keep you cool when the mercury rises.
Related: Best Golf Polo Shirts
Subtle stripes
The Cloudspun Champions polo is designed with a bird’s eye collar and contrasting pocket details. It features a subtle diagonal stripe pattern and is available in seven attractive colour options.
The Cloudspun Caddie Stripe polo delivers a classic, sophisticated look. Featuring a yarn-dye, horizontal mini-stripe pattern, there are 10 colour options. This is a timeless and stylish polo blending a retro look with modern styling and fit.
- BUY NOW (UK): Puma Cloudspun Taylor polo from TrendyGolf for £50
- BUY NOW (US): Puma Cloudspun Taylor polo from Worldwide Golf Shops for $69.99
Funky pattern and colour choices
The Cloudspun Taylor polo offers a striking look designed to make you stand out on the fairways. Inspired by rugby shirts, it features a cool colour block pattern with striped mid-section. It’s a funky shirt with six daring colour options to choose from.
Puma’s Cloudspun polos offer styles to suit a variety of tastes but all deliver the same levels of comfort and freedom of motion thanks to the innovative Cloudspun fabric. Looking and feeling good on the course will allow you to focus more confidently on your game and these polo shirts will certainly help you to do just that.
For all the latest gear news and launches, follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
-
-
What is a stimpmeter and how does it work?
A stimpmeter is a simple device which greenkeepers use to maintain a consistent pace of all the greens across the course
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Best Under Armour Golf Shoes
Looking for a pair of Under Armour golf shoes? Here's our pick of the best from Under Armour...
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Evnroll ER5v Midlock Putter
The innovative design from Evnroll has made it into our Editor's Choice List for 2021.
By Golf Monthly • Published
-
Duca Del Cosma Elpaso Shoe
The Duca Del Cosma Elpaso shoe is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list
By Golf Monthly • Published
-
Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch
The Shot Scope V3 GPS watch is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list
By Golf Monthly • Published
-
Full Swing Golf Simulator
The Full Swing Golf Simulator experience has been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021.
By Golf Monthly • Published
-
Ben Hogan PTx Pro Iron
The Ben Hogan PTx Pro Iron has made it onto our Editor's Choice List for 2021.
By Golf Monthly • Published
-
Toptracer
TopTracer technology is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list
By Golf Monthly • Published
-
Ping Frequency Polo Shirt
The Ping Frequency Polo Shirt been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021.
By Golf Monthly • Published
-
Adidas Adicross Retro Golf Shoe
The adidas adicross Retro golf shoe is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list in 2021
By Golf Monthly • Published