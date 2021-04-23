The Wilson Staff D9 iron has been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021

Wilson Staff D9 Iron

When it was launched at the end of 2017 the Wilson Staff D7 quickly became one of the best distance irons out there so the launch of the new D9 was much anticipated.

It has not disappointed. In fact, in testing for our full review we found it to be one of the longest irons we’ve ever tested.

Wilson Staff D9 Irons

Distance Through Technology

The size, shape and arrangement of the urethane-filled Power Holes 2.0 increase deflection and allow more energy to transfer to the ball across the entire face for higher balls speeds and increased distance.

The irons also have a new ultra-thin face which incorporates a larger sweet spot for more forgiveness. A low centre of gravity also helps you launch and work the ball effectively.

The lofts are a degree stronger than the D7 and the shaft fractionally longer and those factors play a part in the increased distance we experienced.

The KBS Max ultralight shaft comes as standard and that makes it super-easy to generate clubhead speed. The shaft also helps generate a higher launch – despite the lower lofts, it sends the ball flying high with low spin and a soft landing.

Explosive Feel

The feel from the centre of the clubface is superb – It has the feel of a 3-wood when you make a solid strike, sending the ball flying powerfully away.

It’s also great on minor mishits with minimal loss of performance. The head is extremely stable, resulting in a very straight ball flight – you just need to square the face up at impact.

Without doubt, it has the look of a game-improvement iron but that’s appropriate as that’s exactly what this club delivers.

The Wilson Staff D9 iron offers a superb blend of forgiveness and distance. For those seeking great value from a set of performance irons, this is certainly an excellent option to consider.

Wilson Staff D9 Irons