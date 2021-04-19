The new Cobra Raspeed iron, with incredible technology, has made our Editor's Choice List in 2021.

Cobra Radspeed Iron

This upgrade to the popular King Speedzone iron showcases impressive technologies and delivers strong performance. For the mid-to-high handicapper seeking an easy to hit iron with impressive launch and a hot face, the Cobra Radspeed is well worth considering.

Looking down at address, the generous offset and darker carbon fibre section within the topline are prominent.

The latter is a big improvement on the lighter checked pattern that featured in last year’s Speedzone. It makes the iron look fractionally thinner which inspires confidence that you can get right into the back of the ball.

Cobra Radspeed Irons

New Sole Shape

The sole shape has changed from the Speedzone – It’s narrower and has a little less camber, making it less cumbersome. You can no longer see the back of the sole behind the topline at address on the mid irons too, which is a definite improvement.

Overall, it’s a modern-looking iron that sits attractively behind the ball and in the bag.

The feel and sound is excellent. It’s even better than the Speedzone and that’s saying something because the King Speedzone was one of the hottest, best-feeling irons in the distance irons category.

The Radspeed certainly has a quieter sound to it though, largely down to the 3D printed medallion. It contributes to a softer feel, while still offering plenty of zing from the face.

Impressive Ball speeds

In testing, we found the Radspeed iron nearly 2mph faster off the face than the Speedzone it replaces – that equated to an extra five yards of carry, on average. The extra performance Cobra has managed to unlock is highly impressive.

The option of the One Length set configuration as well as the Cobra Connect as standard provide greater scope for improvement through more consistent swings and performance analysis respectively.

Pound for pound, the Radspeed is definitely one of the best game improvement irons on the market right now and well worthy of selection here.

Cobra Radspeed Irons