The Titleist TSi3 hybrid is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list for 2021.

Titleist TSi3 Hybrid

Everything about this is straight out of the top drawer: the looks, sound, adjustability and the very precise nature about what this club can do and what you want it to do.

There are three hybrids in the TSi range and this one is directed at the stronger player. Titleist sees hybrids as scoring rather than rescue clubs and this is particularly prevalent here with the ability to really fine-tune the shot shape that you’re after.

The TSi3 made it into our best golf hybrids list, as well the Editor’s Choice list, after we loved it in our testing.

The more compact and squarer toed head shape of the TSi3 was inspired by input from Webb Simpson and Charley Hoffman, who wanted something between a utility iron and a smaller headed hybrid, and this is the result – a club that will help the player who hits down on the ball like you would an iron.

Quite amusingly, the TSi2 hybrid is described by Titleist as the ‘workhorse’ hybrid whereas this is more of a thoroughbred.

Top-notch Adjustability

Similar to the rest of the range there is the ability to manipulate adjustability towards the heel or toe along while the SureFit Hosel Technology provides 16 independent loft and lie settings plus headweight adjustability. So, whether you want to increase or decrease loft, add a degree upright or make the club flatter, you can do it here.

Titleist has long since led the hybrid usage on the PGA Tour and, while there is all the talk of getting properly fitted for your driver and irons, there should be no difference with your hybrids, particularly when there are more and more going in the tour stars’ bags.

To complete the excellent picture the shaft options here are really strong and, finally, the muted (in a good way) sound should be music to your ears.

The TSi3 only comes in two lofts; 18˚ and 20˚ but there is plenty of scope to move things around to achieve the distance and trajectory you are looking for.

