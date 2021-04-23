The TaylorMade SIM2 Rescue is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list for 2021.

TaylorMade SIM2 Rescue

This is a new addition to the range and it offers something quite different from the SIM2 Max with some input from none other than the likes of World No. 1s Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy.

It’s on our list of best golf hybrids too because we loved the distance and versatility on offer during testing.

TaylorMade SIM2 Rescue

Feel and distance

There are plenty of similarities across both models with the Twist Face technology being part of all TaylorMade woods to help with any mishits, the Speed Pockets to up your ball speed and to further help with those low-face mishits and the now restored V Steel design.

This was revolutionary 20 years ago, improving the club’s turf interaction, and now with the optimised centre of gravity this offers plenty of help and distance.

But it’s when you look down on the club that there is a very fresh appearance to what you might have expected. It’s cleaner with no chalk point, more compact and it sits beautifully behind the ball.

Stunning looks

TaylorMade has incorporated the best bits from previous incarnations, like the GAPR HI and M3 rescues, and the result is a more iron-like profile.

The beauty of this is that, looks wise, it flows very nicely with your irons with a kind of upside down shape, a wider sole than the top, and a high-toe look. If you have always associated hybrids with always wanting to go left then this addition is very welcome.

There are only three lofts (the SIM2 Max has five), but there is plenty of adjustability with the ability to go +/- 1.5˚. It launches slightly lower but a more high-spinning trajectory means there is more workability.

These are fast and penetrating and, while you want your hybrids to play a collection of different roles, you should find that the SIM2 Rescue could be a very welcome addition off the tee.

TaylorMade SIM2 Rescue