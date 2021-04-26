The SkyCaddie LX5C GPS watch is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list in 2021.

SkyCaddie LX5C GPS Watch

Lots of golfers choose a GPS watch for at-a-glance simplicity, and although you get just that with the LX5C, this stylish watch offers a great deal more. In fact, it’s packed with many of the same features as the handheld SX500 and SX400.

The Big Numbers display is there for those golfers just wanting to check the crucial yardages: front, middle and back – but the sheer number of features, combined with the full HD graphics, is what sets this watch apart.

Using the Zoom-In and Slide Crosshair action, golfers can access accurate yardages to any critical point on the hole via the easy-to-read 3.5cm touchscreen.

Pinpoint Accuracy

The watch comes preloaded with over 35,000 of SkyGolf’s ground-verified, error-corrected maps.

On top of this, IntelliGreen Pro provides the exact green shape and yardages from your approach angle, whilst SkyCaddie’s exclusive HoleVue with Dynamic RangeVue offers stunning graphic views of the hole ahead.

With the LX5C, you have a piece of kit that can dramatically improve your course management – it’s like having your own caddie, and not only will it help you to keep big numbers off the card, with such accurate yardages you can go about your business with increased confidence.

And with the performance and stats tracking capability, you’ll see just how it’s helping.

Off-Course Appeal

With plenty of additional features, such as Step Counter and Heart Rate Monitor, it’s not just a watch for the golf course.

Lightweight and comfortable, the scratch-resistant, hard-wearing LX5C ceramic bezel holds its colour and retains that ‘new’ look far longer than a traditional bezel.

Above all, it’s going to help golfers to save shots – lots of them – which makes it a worthwhile investment, made even more attractive with a three-year worldwide membership providing full access to all course maps worldwide.

