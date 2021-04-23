Sun Mountain's H2NO Lite Speed Stand Bag has been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021

Sun Mountain H2NO Lite Speed Stand Bag

Sun Mountain has been creating innovative golf bags for over 30 years now from its base in the small mountain town of Missoula, Montana.

Since then, its H2NO moniker has become synonymous with industry-leading waterproof materials and its bold design has captured the imagination of golfers across the world.

The H2NO Lite Speed, one of the best golf stand bags of 2021, has combined Sun Mountain’s excellent waterproof technology into a lightweight, stylish and practical bag for the golfer who likes to carry in all conditions.

Weighing in at an ideal 2kg, this bag leaves a small and light footprint out on the golf course while still packing plenty of features and pockets.

The 4-way top includes four full-length dividers for easy club organisation and the six well-placed pockets include a full-length apparel pockets, a hydration pouch to carry drinks and food and a velour lined valuables pocket.

It is an ample amount of storage and a surprising amount in a bag this compact. Without a doubt, this bag is as comfortable carrying a full set of golf clubs and accessories as it is carrying a half-set and a handful of extras.

Comfortable Straps

The X-Strap system on the H2NO Lite Speed is one of the stand out features on this bag and provides excellent support while being easy to adjust on the move.

This is especially useful if you often change how many golf clubs or accessories you carry and the weight in the bag fluctuates frequently. Being able to adjust the strap so easily on the move means you’ll be able to quickly find the best position on your back as you start a round.

As with most Sun Mountain bags, you can get the H2NO Lite Speed in a range of funky or more muted colours, meaning there is a suitable style for every golfer.

Overall, the H2NO Lite Speed comes with everything good about Sun Mountain’s ‘ahead of time design’ and this bag certainly points to the future of golf carry bags.

Sun Mountain H2NO Lite Speed Stand Bag