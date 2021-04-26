The Ping Vision Winter Trouser has been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021.

Ping Vision Winter Trouser

It can be quite difficult for a pair of trousers to truly stand out from others when it comes to performance because most brands make models in 2021 that are excellent. However Ping’s Vision Winter Trouser manages to find a way of going that little bit further.

Ping Vision Trouser

A model used out on Tour by Ping Staff players, the trouser seeks to provide comfort and protection in the coldest and wettest of conditions out on the golf course. We have all experienced that kind of thing and not having the right apparel to keep Mother Nature at bay can really make golf way more difficult and taxing than it has to be.

Ideal Materials

So how does the trouser give comfort and protection? By being made from 88 per cent polyester and 12 per cent elastane to allow for freedom of movement during play, and the mechanical stretch fabric moves with your body as well.

Specifically the TekFit waistband is a highly innovative feature which allows for 2 inches of waistband stretch for when you need it too.

Protection comes with the Sensor Warm technology which is a thermal layer which traps warm air for insulation and resists wind-chill and water, ensuring warmth and satisfaction.

Additionally the design also has two purpose designed front handwarmer pockets so if you are really struggling on the course, you can get some feeling back in the hands in no time.

Neutral Styling

Styling-wise, Ping has not really pushed the boat out with the black and navy colourways, but standing out from the crowd is not what these trousers are for. Instead they are for those players who need protection from the elements.

So if you see yourself playing golf in all weather conditions, then we cannot recommend getting a good pair of trousers like these enough.

Ping Vision Winter Trouser