Adidas Primeblue Striped Polo

By 2050, some experts say the oceans may be filled with more plastic than fish. That’s one of the reasons why adidas will convert 100 per cent of virgin polyester to recycled in every application where a solution exists by 2024.

Editor's Choice 2020

The Primeblue range in golf is part of a larger strategy that outlines adidas’ aim to end plastic waste. In the spring/summer 2020 golf collection alone, 71 per cent of the apparel and 75 percent of the footwear uses material made from recycled polyester. It is a truly noble cause and one well worthy of acknowledging through our Editor’s Choice awards.

Performance focus

While the Primeblue range, which includes footwear and other clothing items along with the Striped polo we’ve selected, does its bit for the environment, it doesn’t skimp on performance. It feels soft to the touch and is made from a stretchy fabric that absorbs moisture really quickly, so you can swing completely unrestricted and feel comfortable for the duration of the round, even on hot summer days.

We think it looks great too with the subtle stripe pattern, two-button collar and flattering relaxed fit. It’s a stylish, versatile design that in its easy blue colourway will match lots of other items in your wardrobe.

BUY NOW (UK): adidas Primeblue Striped from TrendyGolf for £45

Noble cause

Adidas already is a brand people aspire to wear out on the course through the performance of its products and the success of its high-profile athletes like Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffeleand Sergio Garcia. But its tireless efforts to do something about world’s worrying plastic waste situation gives golfers an even stronger reason to buy into the brand, knowing that they themselves are contributing to cleaner oceans and beaches by choosing to wear clothing made from plastic that was once discarded somewhere.

