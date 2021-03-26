Take advantage of this fantastic limited-time offer on Sky Sports Golf HD for just £10 per month with no contract

DEAL: Subscribe To Sky Sports Golf For £10 Per Month

For UK and Irish golf fans, there really is only one place to catch all of the action week-in, week-out from the world’s leading tours.

That place, as we all know, is Sky Sports Golf.

If you’re not a subscriber yet, this fantastic deal may simply be too good to turn down.

From 26th March until 11th April, you can take out a subscription for just £10 per month!

That £10 will allow you to watch all nine of the men’s and women’s Majors live this year as well as the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup in what is a packed 2021 golf schedule.

You’ll get the channel in HD included to get some stunning views of the world’s best golf courses including Augusta National and Royal St George’s.

The deal is contract-free so you can cancel at any time throughout the year.

Sky Sports’ regular package costs £25 per month for all the channels so this is a fantastic offer if you only tend to watch the golf.

Sky Sports is the only place to watch the game’s biggest events with exclusive coverage.

Whether it’s The Masters, the Open, the Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup, ANA Inspiration, US Open, PGA Championship, FedEx Cup, Race to Dubai… you’ll be getting a lot for your £10 each month.

