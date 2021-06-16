In this video and article Neil Tappin is joined by Tour coach Liam James to offer 3 keys to better pitching to help you get up and down more often

3 Keys To Better Pitching

Keeping things simple and consistent are the keys to improved distance control from 40 to 100 yards.

1 The ability to turn three shots into two more often when pitching can be vital to keeping your score going. The real keys to pitching well are consistency in both set-up and execution. If you spend time honing the clockface drill recommended here, you will take the guesswork out of pitching by knowing how far the ball will go and not getting too concerned about tempo. With two backswing lengths and a variety of wedges, you’ll be able to pitch the ball any distance required.

RELATED: Biggest Driving Mistakes... And How To Fix Them!

2 The really important thing for distance control is the loft you present to the ball at impact. The more consistent your set-up, the better your distance control. I would recommend setting the ball in the middle of your stance so it’s almost in line with your shirt buttons. Then, make sure the butt end of the club and your hands are fractionally further forward than the clubhead. Keep these two things consistent and you’re giving yourself the best possible chance of pitching well.

RELATED: Iron Play Faults... Fixed!

3 The clockface is a very simple idea built around backswing length when pitching. I would recommend two key positions - nine o’clock, where your left arm is parallel to the ground, and 10 o’clock, where the left arm goes a little further on an imaginary clockface. 11 o’clock would be a full pitch. Hit these positions consistently and your distance control will improve rapidly. It’s how those positions feel to you that matters rather than if they’re absolutely bang on. Make a note of how far the ball goes with each wedge for each of these backswing positions.

REVIEW: PING Glide 3.0 Wedge

Don’t slow down

The clockface will encourage you to keep accelerating rather than committing the cardinal sin of slowing down into the ball, which leads to inconsistent striking.