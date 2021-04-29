How To Hit A Hybrid Club From The Rough

There’s nothing worse than wandering up the fairway after you think you’ve hit a good drive and finding your ball has drifted into the rough. As if the game isn’t hard enough. And such frustration can lead to rash decisions, like reaching for a long iron in a desperate attempt to negate any lost ground.

However, with the emergence of the hybrid club many years ago, golfers have the best of both worlds. Not only can they escape the long grass easily, but they can advance the ball a great deal further than if they were forced to take their medicine and hack out with a wedge.

And who better to give some advice on how to hit this shot than five-time European Tour winner David Howell.

Attack from the rough

When you find your ball nestling in the rough, the forgiving nature of your hybrid will come into its own. It’s why they’ve become so popular with all types of golfers, from high handicappers all the way through to tour pros such as Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy.

When the lie is good, you can just take your normal approach and the ball should travel more or less the same distance as it would from the fairway – you might get a little less carry and a little more run.

However, if the ball has settled down in thicker rough, this is where a hybrid will offer you a lot more distance than trying to risk hitting a long iron. Really catch one and you could even advance it as much as 200 yards depending on your swing speed.

You will, however, need to make a couple of adjustments.

It may sound counterintuitive for maximising distance but start by opening the clubface a little at address. The reason you need to do this is because the thick grass you’re in will likely wrap itself around the hosel at impact and close the face.

Secondly, move the ball slightly further back in your stance and place a little more weight on your left side than usual. This will help you find a steeper angle of attack to avoid getting too much grass stuck between the club and ball.

Another feeling that can also help is to imagine you’re trying to play a cut as it’ll keep the club as stable as possible and give you the best chance of a clean strike. Armed with these changes, and a little bit of practice, a club as versatile as the hybrid can become a real weapon out the rough.