How to swing hybrid golf clubs: Tips from David Howell

A hybrid is one of the most versatile clubs a golfer can have in their bag, no matter the level they play at. It’s for this reason that some of the best players in the world have them on rotation, ready to be put into play depending on the specific course requirements of the latest tour stop.

In particular, the best hybrid golf clubs are great for long par-3s and approach shots as they’re designed to help you hit the ball high, straight, and land it softly onto the green.

But how do you get the most from them? Five-time European Tour winner David Howell has some tips…

Basic hybrid shots

When amateurs struggle with this part of their game it is often because they don’t know whether to treat their hybrids like fairway woods or irons.

This is where the subtle differences in ball position can make a big difference. Remember that your hybrids are designed to get the ball up in the air for you, so you should approach the shot like you would a long-iron.

Don’t complicate things. One of the big traps you need to avoid is getting the ball too far forward in your stance, as if you were hitting a 3-wood. With a hybrid, the ball should be just ahead of centre. From there, just make a normal swing and you should find the consistent strike you’re looking for.

Flight control

The hybrid is great at getting the ball up in the air, but it’s also a very versatile club. For example, if you need to bring the flight down to control it in the wind, you can, just by using your normal punch shot technique.

All I would do in this situation is move the ball to the middle of my stance and add a little more weight on my left side at address.

Similar to when playing from the rough, this will help you hit down on the ball, delofting the club a little through impact for a lower ball flight.

With these two small tips on how to swing hybrid clubs, you can bring the flight down by some 10 to 15 feet, while still retaining plenty of power. It’ll require some practise but the end result will be a much more penetrating shot which is ideal for windy conditions.