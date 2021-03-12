4 Tips To Stop Slicing The Driver

A slice is probably the most debilitating shot in all of golf. Not only does it lack distance but more often than not it lands a golfer in all sorts of bother and takes the fun out of playing.

It’s caused by a club path that is severely out-to-in relative to the face angle and leaves little to no margin for error for a golfer who harbours ambitions of improving.

That’s why we’ve got four tips designed to help you get rid of this shot once and for all.

Stop slicing the driver: Release the wrists

This might be something you’ve heard before but perhaps didn’t fully understand it. If you have a tendency to slice, working on releasing the wrists through impact can help you develop better patterns.

When you hang on to these angles, the forearms don’t rotate and that often means the shoulders lead. From there, the club comes across the ball and the face points right at impact.

A simple drill to avoid this move is to take your normal address position and then hover the club about a foot off the ground. Take it halfway back and work on releasing the wrists and forearms through the impact zone.

It’s something we’ve seen Jordan Spieth doing as part of his pre-shot routine since he came out on tour, so if it’s good enough for him, it’s good enough for the rest of us.

Repeat over and over to really ingrain the feeling and begin chipping away at the slice.

Stop slicing the driver: Shift your weight

Another common trait among slicers is that they tend not to transfer their weight effectively. What this means is that from the top, the body stops, and the downswing is led by the shoulders and arms.

This poor sequencing and lack of body rotation can have disastrous consequences as the club approaches impact from way outside the line.

A good drill to encourage the correct weight transfer is to place your golf bag next to your front foot at address so it’s touching your left thigh. When you swing back your thigh should move slightly away and create a gap before returning to touch the bag as you start down and into the follow-through.

The reason this works so well is that it provides instant feedback. If you overdo it, you’ll knock your bag over, and if you underdo it you won’t feel the touch.

If you’re constantly slamming your clubs to the ground, perhaps sub in an alignment stick or something else less valuable.

Stop slicing the driver: Ball position

Instinctively, golfers who struggle with this shot will often put the ball too far forward in their stance, but this can make the problem worse as you’ll be encouraged to swing even more across the ball.

It sounds simple and we’ve all heard it before but it’s essential to keep on top of the basics. With the driver in hand, you want the ball to be just inside your left heel.

Find a way of monitoring this when you practise by using an alignment stick or another club and you’ll have taken the first step to recovery.

Stop slicing the driver: Grip check

Another reason golfers struggle to release the club is due to a weak grip. With the top hand too far underneath the club it becomes very difficult to square the face through impact.

At address check that you can see two, or even two and a half knuckles on your top hand to ensure the grip is neutral. As you start to groove this feel, you’ll be able to release the club better through impact, which will really help fix your slice.