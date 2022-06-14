5 Perks Of Winning The US Open
You get a lot more than just a trophy and a cheque when you win the US Open...
Perks of winning the US Open
Your name is etched into golf's history books forever as a major champion, but there are more than a few other benefits that come with hoisting aloft the US Open trophy come Sunday evening.
In this day and age, winners of any pro events, but especially Majors, walk away with no shortage of exemptions and prize money. So without further ado, here are some of the perks this week's champion will receive.
1. The US Open trophy, sort of
Believe it or not, what you see on your TV screens being presented to the US Open champion is not the actual US Open trophy - it resides in the USGA Museum in New Jersey.
Instead, the winner receives a full-size replica that they keep for the duration of their reign. Once returned, another slightly smaller replica trophy is theirs to keep forever. This has been the case since 1986, when the real trophy was retired.
2. Money
The prize fund for America's national championship stood at a whopping $12.5m in 2021, with winner Jon Rahm walking away with a cool $2.25m (£1.6m). Not bad for playing four rounds of golf on one of the best courses in the world.
That is surely set to rise for 2022, with all Major purses continuing to creep up, in part due the huge finances on offer in the LIV Golf Invitational Series.
3. The Jack Nicklaus Medal
Nameless like the trophy until 2012, this is a tradition that can be traced back to 1895 when the winner's club received the trophy and the winner himself got a gold medal.
Originally without a consistent design, the Jack Nicklaus Medal now has an image of the Golden Bear's famous swing on it. Nicklaus is one of four men to have won the US Open title four times - the most of anyone.
4. Exemptions
While not the lifetime ticket that those kind souls at Augusta National dish out on a yearly basis, a win at the US Open comes with plenty of exemptions.
First of all, your spot in the next 10 US Opens is guaranteed, as it also is for five years at the Open, Masters and PGA Championship.
Away from the Majors, the winner also receives a five-year exemption into the Players Championship and secures their PGA Tour card for, you guessed it, five years. A seven year DP World Tour membership also goes to the winner.
A US Open win also sets you up for post-50 golf too, with champions getting invites to the US Senior Open for five years as well as invitations to the Senior Open and Senior PGA Championship.
5. Ranking points
And for the man who conquers The Country Club at Brookline comes a very nice haul of World Ranking and FedEx Cup points. All Major championships offer up 100 OWGR points to the winner, as well as 600 points in the season-long race for the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup.
