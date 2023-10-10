I'm Playing 100 Golf Courses Across 13 African Countries... Here's Why

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As a couple we have travelled the world, and now we have set ourselves the ultimate challenge - to play 100 African golf courses, across 13 African countries over the next 12 months - travelling in our ‘bush ready’ adapted Land Rover Defender.

Steve, my husband, and myself are lucky enough to have experienced South Africa a number of times over the last 30 years. Our last foray into this wonderful diverse rainbow nation country was taking a month out last year to play some of the Garden Route courses, which we loved. To whet our golfing appetite even more, we played The River Club - arguably the best and prettiest golf course in Johannesburg, before setting off for the Kruger National Park to play Skukuza; a wild golf course in the middle of the National Park; without boundaries, fences or security. You’re literally playing in the wild with any off target shots being left in the bush!

But I think the ‘why’ goes even further back than that. I can’t tell you exactly when the idea happened, or whether it was Steve or myself who came up with it, but the journey itself was certainly cemented when we bought our ex-military Land Rover Defender Wolf we call Andi.

Sarah with 'Andi' - her specially adapted Land Rover Defender (Image credit: Sarah Forrest)

As if we didn’t have enough to do - with moving house multiple times, the enforced ‘time stood still’ break called Covid, we also now had the project of getting Andi ready, de-spec’ing the vehicle and making it our civilian ‘home on wheels’.

We’d already taken trips up to Shetland and bedded down comfortably in Andi. As Scotland allows wild camping, we found ourselves in some really wonderful desolate spots, and the golf was pretty good too.

With the benefit of hindsight, I guess our wanderlust is deeper ingrained after living in Papua New Guinea for four years in our early days together. We’d always been gearing up to do this without probably realising, and pledging to play 100 African golf courses was a natural add-on to us, as a couple who love to golf too.

Sarah and Steve with Andi at the start of their Africa 100 journey (Image credit: Sarah Forrest)

Maybe we are the type that likes to challenge ourselves and convention. We set off and succeeded in our mission to play every golf course in Mauritius earlier this year, so 100 African golf courses seemed like a nice thing to do. But instead of talking about it, we shipped Andi to South Africa and propped up the South African economy by getting it ‘bush ready’. We found an amazing roof-top tent company, The Bush Company, who happen to manufacture in South Africa, add that to the winch, upgraded suspension and a whole host of other things and we’re now on our way.

Steve is mechanically handy, anything beyond gaffer tape and a hammer is out of my depth, but I am organised and creative, so together, we kind of make the perfect couple. But after a year bumping along those dusty roads, stopping at various golf courses and most likely various garages to fix Andi, we also know its a big test of any relationship!

(Image credit: Sarah Forrest)

After working all his life since leaving school at 16, Steve took early retirement from his day job last year - he was fed up with corporate life, Covid helped make up his mind. Now he can satisfy his keen interest in photography and has taken up videography and drone work too. Me, I just enjoy writing and sharing on social media, YouTube and on our blog. I’ve been fortunate to visit many countries for golf adventures already and always enjoy helping others who want to travel for golf and more.

Africa, as a continent, remains relatively unknown, more so for golf, so with this, together with showing the basic to the luxury accommodation, plus a whole lot more to do in each country, we think we’ve got a plan, albeit a fluid plan, a plan none-the-less and having the Africa 100 as our challenge, certainly does focus our efforts as we endeavour to show the countries we visit for golf and lifestyle adventures. You can keep up to date with our progress through my blog and via Instagram @TravelLifestyleGolf.

There’s a well known Land Rover mantra - One Life - Live It - so we will!