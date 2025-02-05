Fancy Something Different? Why Not Combine Golf With Safari In This Incredible African Country!

If you fancy a golfing safari with the emphasis on safari, Nairobi and its surroundings in Kenya has it all

Great Rift Valley - Hole 3
The third hole at Great Rift Valley - a couple of hours by road north of Nairobi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Nairobi, Kenya

Many golfing travellers are aware of golf in Africa’s extremes, the north and the south, especially the southern coastline of South Africa. Substantially fewer know too much about the sport in its more central countries. Kenya straddles the Equator on the eastern coastline and with just a 2-3 hour time difference from the UK, jet lag should not be a feature here. Its bustling capital is Nairobi, a name derived from the Maasai for ‘cool water’, and at over 5,500 feet above sea level, the air is more refreshing than you might expect. With the majority of the nation’s golf within easy reach, it makes for the perfect base for a golfing safari.

Great Rift Valley - Hole 9

Looking back from the ninth green at Great Rift Valley

(Image credit: Rob Smith)

The three courses featured below are all close to the city, as is the excellent Karen Golf Club in the south-western suburbs. The district and club were named after Karen Blixen, author of ‘Out of Africa’, which was published in the same year as its foundation, 1937. North from Nairobi is the Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort, just beyond and looking back over Lake Naivasha. You approach via a lengthy track glimpsing warthogs and wildebeest along the way, and the rustic accommodation is dotted throughout the grounds. There are some really good holes such as the par-4 9th and the long 17th, and you feel as though you are playing in paradise, perhaps waiting for a zebra to move out of your line of play, or watching a black-headed oriole.

Great Rift Valley - Hole 3

Great Rift Valley offers the perfect combination of golf and safari

(Image credit: Rob Smith)

A short flight from Nairobi across to the east coast will get you to Mombasa on the Indian Ocean. Here, there are several good courses including Nyali and Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort, while the star of the show is the excellent Vipingo Ridge. This is a relative youngster which opened for play in 2009, 20 years after its architect, David Jones, won the Kenya Open.

Muthaiga

Muthaiga - Hole 2

The beautiful par-3 second hole at Muthaiga

(Image credit: Muthaiga Golf Club)

This historic, colonial club on the outskirts of Nairobi was one of the first to open in the country with its original 9-hole course dating back over a century. Soon expanded to a full 18, it was the beneficiary of a substantial upgrade in the early 2000s. It is the current host of the Kenya Open, a championship won here by the likes of Seve Ballesteros and Ian Woosnam.

Muthaiga - Hole 13

The thirteenth at Muthaiga, host of the 2025 Magical Kenya Open on the DP World Tour

(Image credit: Muthaiga Golf Club)

The course twists and turns through the tallest trees, with water a regular and very attractive feature, and there is a welcoming and lively atmosphere in the clubhouse.

Sigona

Sigona - Hole 10

Looking back down the tenth hole at Sigona

(Image credit: Rob Smith)

Sigona is another club with history, opening just before the start of WWII. It was designed by the eccentric but brilliant Tom Simpson who worked with Herbert Fowler, designer of many courses including both at The Berkshire. Although you are in the suburbs, there is a real feeling of being out in the wild with frequent sightings of antelope and oryx.

Sigona - Hole 17

The seventeenth is the shortest par 4 on the course at Sigona

(Image credit: Rob Smith)

There are some tight drives and tough angles, with the pick of the holes perhaps being the par-4 7th which doglegs uphill and to the left. The drive at the next might just be the narrowest in Africa, but there are plenty of elevated tees that are more forgiving.

Windsor

Windsor Aerial and Nairobi

Windsor Golf Hotel and course with the Nairobi skyscape in the distance

(Image credit: Windsor Golf Hotel)

Windsor is home to an elegant and substantial hotel made up of a cluster of Victorian-style buildings. Once away from the clubhouse, the course runs through gently undulating woodland bordered by coffee plantations.

Windsor - Hole 9 and 18

The ninth and eighteenth greens at Windsor are overlooked by the hotel

(Image credit: Windsor Golf Hotel)

It opens with a tough par 4 to a green protected by water and trees, and thereafter there is great variety with dog-legs left and right, attractive and strategic bunkering, and a supremely tough and memorable signature hole at the 14th which calls for a committed and fearless approach over the river.

Windsor - Sykes Monkey and baby

A Sykes monkey and her baby walking alongside one of the holes at Windsor

(Image credit: Rob Smith)

The unobtrusive presence of Sykes’ monkeys is a real bonus.

More courses are dotted around this beautiful, lush country, where the scenery, the food and the wildlife, not to mention the very reasonable prices, make for an excellent and very different golfing holiday.

Rob Smith
Rob Smith
Contributing Editor

Rob has been playing golf for over 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played approaching 1,250 courses in almost 50 countries. In 2021, he played all 21 courses in East Lothian in 13 days. Last year, his tally was 78, exactly half of them for the first time. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where he is missing two in Scotland and two in Ireland. He has been a member of Tandridge for over 30 years where his handicap hovers around 15. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.

