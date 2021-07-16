The Open payed tribute to 'The Voice Of Golf' with a minute's applause around the first hole at Royal St George's.

The Open Pays Touching Tribute To Peter Alliss

Alliss, who first appeared as a golf commentator on the BBC in 1961, sadly passed away in December 2020.

With it being the first Open since his unfortunate death, The Open paid tribute in a touching way, with a minute’s applause surrounding the amphitheatre of the first tee.

His wife, Jackie, who Alliss married in 1969, was in attendance, alongside members of the Alliss family.

Before making the switch to commentary, Alliss was a very accomplished professional golfer, winning 31 tournaments. And, with his father Percy, they were the first Father-Son duo to compete in the Ryder Cup.

Making his debut broadcasting appearance in 1961, Alliss would begin working full-time in television, becoming the lead BBC golf commentator in 1978.

In 2012, the ‘voice of golf’ was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

In typical Alliss fashion, his speech wasn’t short of entertainment, with the eight- time Ryder Cup player saying: “I’ve done very little in my life, just waffled a lot. Loving the game of golf, and being observant, things have always just come my way.”

After his long and illustrious career, he sadly passed away at the age of 89, with November’s Masters being the last tournament the golfing great covered.