'Chris Is An Inspiration' - Sony Co-Leader Grayson Murray Hoping To Emulate Fellow American Kirk After 'Multiple Low Points'

People love a good comeback story. And should Grayson Murray find a way past PGA Tour stalwart Keegan Bradley at this week's Sony Open, it would be one hell of a redemption tale for the 30-year-old.

Murray and Bradley are locked together at the top of the leaderboard on 14-under with 18 holes to go, one shot ahead of Canada's Sam Stevens and within four of nine other players. But Murray's road to this point has been an extremely complicated one, however, and he will desperate to edge over the line ahead of Bradley in order to claim a first PGA Tour title in over six years.

Since the 2017 Barbasol Championship, Murray has endured a number of tough moments - including launching his putter and breaking clubs in the same hot-headed incident, entering into social-media spats with fellow Tour pros, and revealing his struggles with anxiety and depression as well as lifting the lid on alcohol abuse.

Speaking to reporters after an excellent third-round 64 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, Murray explained how the tight circle around him and his religious faith has helped push him back onto the right path.

Murray said: "My rookie year was 2017. I was young and thought I was invincible. Wasn't doing the correct stuff off the course to really give myself the best chance to succeed out here.

"Over the years I've kind of given in a few [times], and right when I try to give up someone gives me a little more inspiration saying, 'hey, you got it, you can do it.' My caddie, Jay [Green], is one of my biggest cheerleaders. Just makes everything so easy when I got out here inside the ropes and when everyone is just in my circle just really pulling for me.

"You know, they're right there with me when I do have those hard days, and I still have hard days, but I feel a lot more at peace inside the ropes now. Those are the people that are close to me that I really lean on in hard times. I've just got to keep pushing through. That's the only way I know how."

A recent difficult period for Murray arrived ahead of the 2023 Bermuda Championship when, as a Korn Ferry Tour player, he was involved in a serious vehicle collision which forced him to pull out of what was - at the time - a rare PGA Tour start.

Just months prior, Murray had ended a six-year wait for a tournament victory full stop when lifting the Korn Ferry Tour's AdventHealth Championship. An event where, despite a double bogey on the final hole, he finished one shot clear of Rico Hoey and Wilson Furr.

But reflecting on the scooter crash before the Bermuda Championship, Murray admitted it was one of the worst moments of his life. Yet, one he used as a platform to fight back and improve.

He said: "Yeah, I mean, I think there were multiple low points. My scooter accident in Bermuda was really a low point in my life. You know, I've obviously been vocal about the alcohol use in the past. I'm over eight months sober now. I have a beautiful fiancée that I love so much and who is so supportive of me, and my parents are so supportive of me."

Murray - who who recently gained a full PGA Tour card via the Korn Ferry Tour - knows his story is not unique, though, and pointed to the trials and tribulations that fellow pro Chris Kirk bounced back from as inspiration that a brighter future lies ahead.

Murray said: "Chris is an inspiration. You know, I think he's been pretty vocal about his story as well. You can see the success after he got sober, how quickly he had success out here on tour, became the player that he was before and even better.

"You know, I think Chris and I are both not going to have great days just like any of you guys. We're still going to have tough days. But Lord willing, just doing the right things each and every day and never giving up and that just giving all the glory to God."