Are Pro Golfers Allowed To Smoke On The Course?
Smoking is not nearly as commonplace as it once was, but are pro golfers allowed to light up on the course?
Long gone are the days when it was commonplace to find professional golfers smoking on the course, from Arnold Palmer until he quit around the mid-1960s to John Daly at his peak in the 1990s.
Of course, that’s reflected in society, with the habit far less accepted nowadays than in previous decades. However, as in day-to-day life, that doesn’t mean it is banned on the course, but what are the stipulations?
The 2024 PGA Tour player handbook is a 159-page case study of small print on the dos and don’ts for its members, but the only times it references smoking as prohibited is in the locker room and in player/family dining areas.
Mentions of smoking elsewhere in the handbook are limited to its Player Endorsement Policy, where it is stated that “no sponsorships of any sort are permitted by companies selling tobacco products (including, starting March 1, 2019, cigars and tobacco smoked in pipes), smokeless tobacco products (including e-cigarettes and vaping products) and marijuana products (recreational and medicinal).”
Even then, players are permitted to represent a relevant company “as long as the appearances are private and not promoted or covered publicly.”
There is no stipulation that PGA Tour pros cannot smoke during tournaments, so they are free to do so if they want to.
That appears to extend to other areas of the male elite game, too. For example, Dan Brown was seen smoking during The Open at Royal Troon, while South African Justin Harding was photographed smoking a cigarette during the 2021 DP World Tour Championship.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In the women’s game, LPGA Tour players are also permitted to smoke during tournaments, as evidenced by one of the best in the world, Charley Hull, who has been seen smoking on the course regularly during the 2024 season.
After the US Women’s Open, she explained smoking comes in particularly handy when the pace of play is lagging, saying: “When it's a slow round on the golf course I smoke quite a few more than I should. But listen, I will stop soon. It's just when."
In 2024, at least one professional tournament was held where neither men nor women were allowed to smoke. Before the women’s Olympics tournament at Le Golf National, Hull explained why we wouldn’t see her lighting up that week. She said, “Yeah, I do smoke on the course. It's a habit, but I won't do it this week. Yeah, it's just something I do. I don't think you're allowed.”
However, while smoking is generally permitted during tournaments, the PGA Tour rules, at least, are more clear-cut on another practice that could raise eyebrows on the course – drinking alcohol.
On that subject, the handbook explicitly states that “consuming an alcoholic beverage during any practice round or tournament round” will “be subject to a significant penalty” as it is considered “conduct unbecoming a professional.”
Hull also stated before her 2024 Olympics appearance that the smoking ban could affect her game “because it relaxes me a little bit.”
Given the PGA Tour’s tough stance on alcohol on the course, it appears that, where mood-altering substances consumed in everyday life are concerned, smoking is as far as professional golfers are allowed to indulge.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Former LIV Golfer Laurie Canter In Line For PGA Tour Card
Laurie Canter is in a good position to claim a PGA Tour card next season after a strong start at the Irish Open – but will the former LIV Golfer be allowed to play there?
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
You Might Not Even Know You Are Doing This... But It's Killing Your Short Game
Allowing this destructive habit to eek into your set-up for chip shots can play havoc with your short game, but PGA pro John Howells has the perfect antidote...
By John Howells Published
-
Who Are The Top Point-Scorers In Solheim Cup History?
Only one American golfer has managed over 20 points in Solheim Cup history compared to four Europeans...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Is The Youngest Golfer To Play In The Solheim Cup?
Several teenagers have competed for either the USA or Europe since the Solheim Cup began - but who is the youngest ever?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
8 Best Pairings In Solheim Cup History
These eight partnerships all played together at least six times over the past 18 Solheim Cups
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Who Is Ally Ewing’s Husband?
Three-time LPGA Tour winner Ally Ewing’s other half has a strong golf background, too – here’s what we know about her husband, Charlie
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Jennifer Kupcho’s Husband?
LPGA Tour star Jennifer Kupcho has been married to Jay Monahan since 2022 - here's what we know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Madelene Sagstrom's Husband?
Discover more about the man LPGA Tour golfer Madelene Sagstrom is married to, Jack Clarke
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Well Do You Know The Solheim Cup Trophy?
The Solheim Cup trophy is made by luxury Irish crystalware company Waterford
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Alison Lee What's In The Bag?
We take a look into the bag of former amateur world number one Alison Lee...
By Sam De'Ath Published