20 Things You Didn't Know About Nick Taylor

Nick Taylor has been a stalwart of the PGA tour since gaining his card in 2014 but perhaps enjoyed his breakout moment last year when he won the Canadian Open after a dramatic playoff victory against Tommy Fleetwood.

Get to know him better with these 20 facts...

Nick Taylor Facts:

1. His full name is Nicholas Alexander Taylor

2. Taylor was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on April 14, 1988.

3. His first golf memory was playing in Fiji for the Aaron Baddeley Championship.

4. He is 6 feet tall.

5. Taylor attended the University of Washington, where he studied Economics.

6. Growing up, Taylor was a Toronto Blue Jays (MLB) fan but is now also a big Seattle Seahawks fan after his time in college.

Nick Taylor made history with his win at the Canadian Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

7. In 2007, Taylor won the Canadian Amateur Championship at age 19, beating Michael Knight after a two-hole playoff.

8. He was named in the 2009 Division One All-American Team alongside the likes of Billy Horschel, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Tringale.

9. Taylor qualified for the 2009 US Open at Bethpage Black, making the cut and setting what was a record for the lowest round by an amateur in a Major when he carded a second-round 65. He went on to win the low amateur award.

10. He later became the World No.1 amateur and would go on to win the Ben Hogan Award for top men's collegiate golfer in 2010.

11. Taylor turned professional in 2010, eventually earning his PGA Tour card after four seasons on the PGA Tour Canada and Web.com Tour.

12. His best finish in a Major championship came in 2020 when he finished T29 at The Masters.

13. Taylor won in his debut season on the PGA Tour, with a two-stroke victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

14. If he wasn't a professional golfer, Taylor has said he would have become a college coach.

15. Following his maiden win in 2014, Taylor went six years before his next triumph, a four-shot victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2020.

16. Taylor was selected to be an Olympic torchbearer ahead of the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver.

17. By winning the Canadian Open in 2023, Taylor became the first Canadian to win the tournament since Pat Fletcher in 1954 and only the fifth Canadian with three or more career wins on the PGA Tour.

18. His largest career paycheck came at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, where he received $2,1800,000 after finishing runner-up to Scottie Scheffler.

19. Taylor is married to his wife Andie and has two kids - Charlie and Harper.

20. Taylor reached a career-high of 44th in the Official World Golf Ranking after his Canadian Open win.

Nick Taylor career earnings

In his career on the PGA Tour, Taylor has won $14,637,708 in prize money. His most lucrative season came in 2022/23 when he took home $6,242,461 in winnings alone.

Prior to that season, he had only earned more than $1m in a season on three occasions, with his previous best coming in 2020 when he won $1,897,539.

How far does Nick Taylor drive the ball?

Taylor averaged 293.7 yards for the 2023 PGA Tour season, ranking 155th. The Canadian lost just over three yards from his 296.1 yard average in 2022.