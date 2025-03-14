Why Do My Drives Lack Power? This Simple Explanation (And Drills) Will Help You To Hit A Longer Ball

Knowing how to hit a driver to really maximize power and distance is a great asset to have. However, most club golfers lose power in their swing, often without even knowing about it.

Even your best drives could be going further with a couple of tweaks.

Below, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Alistair Davies takes us through the driver swing and demonstrates how a couple of simple drills can help you to generate more power off the tee.

HOW TO HIT LONGER DRIVES

Alistair Davies PGA professional, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Alistair is Director Of Coaching Hit Golf Academy, based at the Forest of Arden in Birmingham, England. He has coached numerous county squads, including Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Derby.

Turn

A lot of amateurs lose power due to a loss of turn, both in the driver backswing and follow-through.

In the image directly below, note the distance between the sternum and the handle of the club at the top of the backswing, which helps create a bigger arc and more natural speed.

I’ve loaded about 80 per cent of my pressure onto my right side. This stored energy helps produce a powerful swing.

Note the distance between the sternum and the handle of the club at the top of the backswing (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Mid-spine rotation

This simple drill – in which you place a club behind your back and hold it in place with the arms – helps encourage the feeling of mid-spine rotation in the backswing and rotation through the ball.

It’s important to turn through your rib cage so you have the maximum range of movement to create the most speed and power – the key ingredients to hitting longer drives off the tee.

This drill will encourage the feeling of mid-spine rotation in the backswing (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Using the big muscles

Using a towel to whip your bag, you can instinctively learn how to use your body muscles better.

If you’re guilty of using your arms and hands only, and not your body, you will lose that stored energy early; the towel will be rather limp.

Compare the sound of hitting the bag – much more of a crisp ‘snap’ – when you turn and rotate into the finish. This is that stored energy being released.

Remember, power is also lost when the arms collapse and there’s a lack of width in the swing – something to be conscious of when practicing these drills.

Try whipping a towel against your golf bag to find that crisp 'snap' (Image credit: Tom Miles)

FAQS

How high should I tee the ball when hitting driver?

To achieve maximum distance, approximately a quarter of the ball should sit below the top edge of the club.

This helps you to get a little shoulder tilt, keeps your left ear behind the ball and allows you to hit up on the golf ball through impact.

What should my ball position be for driver?

Just forward of the sternum, below the left armpit (for right-handed golfers) is the ideal ball position when hitting driver.

This will allow you to hit fractionally up on the golf ball, as the ball position is forward of your low point.

What should my stance width be for driver?

You need a stable base to start from. The perfect stance with driver is to have your feet at shoulder width, or slightly wider, giving you that stability as your coil up and store all that power in the backswing.