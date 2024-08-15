I Could Have Thrown The Golf Ball Further Than Some Of My Tee Shots... But 4 Tips Helped Me To Flush It!
Generating power off the tee is crucial for shooting lower scores and reducing your handicap. These expert PGA pro tips can help you find those extra yards...
Amateur golfers are constantly striving to power up their golf swing and add distance with the driver, perhaps because there is a direct correlation between a player's handicap and how far they hit the golf ball.
As a high-handicap golfer myself, I was constantly searching for those extra yards, in a bid to shoot lower scores, and after learning from the best expert tips I have seen a drastic improvement.
In this article, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Ged Walters shares four tremendous tips that will help you to supercharge your tee shots and find the distance boost you've been looking for...
1. The Grip
You will never achieve your distance potential without the perfect grip, so check your hands first of all. The trigger finger of the upper hand should rest on the grip where the first fold between finger and palm is, with the butt end across the palm so the pad at the base of your thumb sits on top of the grip.
A slightly stronger grip can help on the power front, so perhaps have three knuckles visible on the upper hand to help create the draw spin needed to make the ball go further. Your lower hand should sit on the grip with the palm facing the target. Keep your wrists nice and soft rather than strangling the club, as this will help create added ‘zip’ through impact.
2. Wind Up On The Way Back
A lack of power in the swing often stems from poor body turn and shoulder movement when taking the club back. Make sure you turn your chest away from the target, with your left shoulder tilted down towards the ground. As you make this move in your backswing, feel your weight shift into your right heel. Your wrists should also hinge.
3. Downswing Issues
The downswing can be another major power leak. Even with a great wind-up going back, too many golfers try to then hit at the ball from the top of the backswing with their hands and arms. You must resist this temptation by starting your downswing with the lower half of your body.
Most amateur golfers I observe have too much arm swing in their downswing, and nowhere near enough body turn. The more your arms swing, the less power you will end up producing.
To increase power and hit it further, your arms must follow your body’s lead. The more effectively you can separate the lower and upper halves of your body, the later and faster your arms will swing through impact, which will generate more speed and power.
4. Release It Right
Another big power killer in the swing is poor release of the club through impact – the elbows separate; there’s no extension of the arms; the lower hand scoops the clubhead upwards; and the hips don’t reach the finish.
You must try to keep the clubhead as far away from your lead shoulder as you can through impact and into the start of the follow through, with your arms really extending to the three o’clock position.
A great way to work on your release is to tuck an airflow ball under your right armpit and keep it there throughout the entirety of your swing. If the ball falls out at any point, it’s a surefire sign you are releasing early. You need to keep the clubhead behind the turn of the body.
