Stop Slicing Drill - This Will Kill Your Slice
GM Top 25 Coach Alistair Davies has this superb drill to help kill your slice
By Alistair Davies published
GM Top 25 Coach Alistair Davies has this superb drill to help kill your slice
Stop Slicing Drill - This Will Kill Your Slice
Here’s one of my favourite drills that helps you understand the slice and how swing path plays such a big part
1 This drill can work wonders for those who struggle with a slice.
It encourages a more in-to-out path.
Put a tee peg level with your laces on your back foot.
Take your backswing as normal and on the way down try to hit the tee peg away in the direction shown.
What you’re doing here is changing the journey of the club; making that plane shift and coming from the inside on the way down.
After a few swings, and with those thoughts and feelings, hit some balls.
Hopefully you’ll start to straighten out that shape.
You may even start to groove a slight draw.
2 A slice can result from the trail shoulder moving out towards the ball.
Professionals have a tendency for the trail shoulder to move a touch backwards and away from the ball in the early extension.
This is important in that it encourages a slight side-bend to the right, which in turn helps shallow the shaft to get the correct direction of path through the impact zone.
3 I also see a number of amateurs slice the ball because their hands are working on a vertical line.
From there, the shaft tends to come down on top and across the ball, which applies that destructive left-to-right spin.
I like to see the hands moving out and away a fraction, so the centre of mass of the shaft drops down in more of a horizontal fashion.
More slicing tips -
- 7 Tour Pro slicing tips
- Rotate your body to stop slicing
- Slice Tips: How to stop cutting across the ball
Caution: The drill opposite promotes what we’re talking about here. However, you must be aware it works in the extreme and can make you too much ‘in to out’.
Expand 7 Tour Pro Slicing Tips
We asked six Tour Pros on their best…
Expand 3 Great Driving Range Games That Will Lower Your Scores
3 Great Driving Range Games That Will Lower Your Scores
Three great driving range games to sharpen up…
Expand 10 Tour Pro Ball Striking Tips
10 Tour Pro Ball Striking Tips
Need help with your ball striking? Here are…
For more tips and all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels
Location: Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club
Alistair is Director Of Coaching Hit Golf Academy, based at the Forest of Arden in Birmingham. He has coached numerous county squads, including Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Derby.
Roles:
Former Academy Coach Wales South West Squad
Performance Director Midland Performance Golf Academy
Birmingham University Head Coach
Solihull College AASE England Programme Coach
Greatest teaching success story:
Ben Russell's best round was 126 when he first came to me. Within a year he shot 65 gross; within three he'd achieved a playing handicap of plus 2; and within five years he was playing full time on the mini tours. Now Ben is a fully qualified PGA professional. I was absolutely delighted to play a part in his development and journey.
Typical lesson:
It all starts with the player - their goals. This is followed by an assessment or evidence gathering exercise. I watch them hit balls, assess ball flight, movement, gather video and collect TrackMan data. Firstly, we discuss the good bits and the opportunities for growth. Then, I challenge them to make changes, if appropriate, and I try to match their learning style to support their journey to better.
-
-
Bernd Wiesberger What's In The Bag?
Take a look at the equipment used by seven-time European Tour winner Bernd Wiesberger
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
What Is The Average Driving Distance On The LPGA Tour?
As the LPGA Tour kick-starts its 2022 season, we take a look at the stats and the bombers on tour
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
Break 100 In Golf - 10 Top Tips!
We offer 10 top tips to break 100 in golf that you can use this weekend!
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
Most Popular Drill On Tour
In this video, Andy Sullivan reveals and explains the most popular drill on Tour
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
How To Use Golf Alignment Sticks
Top 10 tips on how to use golf alignment sticks to improve your game from tee to green!
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
How High To Tee Your Driver
PGA Professional Alex Elliott offers some simple pointers on how high to tee your driver
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
What Are Your Cold Weather Yardages?
Some handy advice on how to work out your cold weather yardages
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
How To Putt On Winter Greens
Follow our simple tips on how to putt on winter greens to keep your scorecard ticking over!
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
How To Play Your Best Golf On March 29th
Tips and drills for that first round back
By Golf Monthly • Published
-
10 Best Pre-Season Golf Drills
Must try tee to green drills to help you play your best golf
By Golf Monthly • Published