Are You More Accurate Than The Average Amateur Golfer? Peter Finch Can Help You Hit More Fairways In 2025
There is no better feeling than striping one down the middle of the fairway, but many amateurs struggle with accuracy. Peter Finch has four pro tips to help...
Peter Finch
As amateur golfers, we love to compare ourselves against other players. Whether it's in relation to how far the average club golfer hits their 7-iron or how far amateurs hit their driver, we all want to check our performance against our peers in a bid to gain valuable bragging rights and understand where we need to improve our game.
The balance between improving accuracy and increasing distance on the golf course is a difficult one to manage, especially as the data suggests the ability to hit a long ball is a huge factor in reducing your handicap.
The importance of improving accuracy in your golf swing is not to be overlooked however, as keeping the ball in-play and setting up scoring opportunities from the fairway is also a very effective way to shoot lower scores and limit the amount of golf balls amateurs lose per round.
In this article, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Peter Finch shares a few common faults and fixes, including his best tips for how to improve accuracy in your golf shots...
Are You More Accurate Than The Average Amateur Golfer?
How many fairways does an amateur golfer hit per round on average?
According to the latest Shot Scope data, there is very little disparity in the amount of fairways hit in the average round when comparing scratch golfers to players who possess a handicap index of 25 or less. There is actually just a 5% gap between a scratch golfer (50%) and a 20-handicapper (45%), with a 25-handicapper hitting marginally more (47%) on average.
The average amateur golfer hits around 48% of fairways, meaning in a round of 18-holes on a course where there are 14 par-4 or par-5 holes, the average club amateur is finding the short grass around seven times per round.
When you compare that performance to a PGA Tour professional, the gulf becomes more considerable. The PGA Tour average is currently 58%, but the most accurate on tour average around 75% of fairways hit. For reference, two-time Major Champion Collin Morikawa hits around 71% of fairways - making him one of the most accurate ball strikers on the planet.
Peter Finch: Tips To Improve Your Accuracy On The Golf Course
Peter Finch is one of the most recognisable PGA professionals in the world, delivering online free lessons to golfers across the globe with a combined social following of almost one million people.
In his coaching career, Peter Finch has supported golfers of all abilities to play better golf and shoot lower scores.
1. Swing path and target line
Shot shape comes down to two key factors – what your swing path is doing in relation to your target line and what your clubface is doing in relation to your swing path.
Assuming that your swing path isn’t excessively in-to-out or out-to-in, to achieve a pretty straight shot, your clubface must be neither too open nor closed at impact.
It’s worth remembering that because you’re always standing to the side of your target line, your club is only moving straight to target at the low point of your swing, which is why hitting the ball dead straight is so hard!
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
2. Check your grip
If accuracy is a problem, check you have the perfect golf grip as it is the main factor in what your clubface does at impact. Generally, strong grips, in which the left hand sits too much on top of the club and the right hand too much underneath, will close the clubface to target and can result in a hook. Weak grips, in which the left hand sits too much under the grip and the right hand too much on top, generally open the clubface leading to a slice.
3. Shoulder position at address
Shoulder position at address is another root cause of stray shots. If both shoulders are roughly the same height at address – so your left shoulder isn’t higher than your right – this will naturally open them to the target because of the way your arms hang and your hands sit on the club.
This encourages a swing path too much off to the left and a sliced shot. If your right shoulder is too low, you’ll close your shoulders and encourage a swing path too much from inside to out, which can cause you to start hooking the golf ball. Make sure your right shoulder sits lower than your left at address, but not excessively so.
4. Draws and fades
Accuracy doesn’t necessarily mean a straight shot – it’s all about finding the target and your understanding of how to shape golf shots. Your natural shape may be one way or the other, or there may be times when a left-to-right or right-to-left shape is needed.
To hit a controlled draw, your path must move from in to out in relation to the target line, with the clubface closed to that path, yet still open to your target line. For a fade, your path must move across your target line to the left, with the clubface open to that path yet still closed to the target.
Barry joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT Driver
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
- Peter FinchTop 50 Coach
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Sandy Lyle Shared 3 Top Tips With Us Prior To Winning The Masters in 1988... And They Could Still Save You Shots 37 Years Later
The 1988 Masters Champion shared his expert tips in the January 1988 issue of Golf Monthly, but they are still absolute gems for amateur golfers to this day...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Sergio Garcia 'Super Proud' To Reach Major Milestone In The Masters
Sergio Garcia says he's "super proud" to be joining an exclusive club at The Masters as it'll be his 100th appearance in a Major championship
By Paul Higham Published
-
Sandy Lyle Shared 3 Top Tips With Us Prior To Winning The Masters in 1988... And They Could Still Save You Shots 37 Years Later
The 1988 Masters Champion shared his expert tips in the January 1988 issue of Golf Monthly, but they are still absolute gems for amateur golfers to this day...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Are You A Victim Of This Destructive Golf Swing Fault? Let Me Help You Fix It Before You Tee It Up This Weekend
An overswing in golf is a destructive habit which can cost us precious shots on the golf course, but PGA Pro John Jacobs has a quick fix to get us game ready...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Do You Struggle With Distance Off The Tee? Try This Quick Fix To Make 2025 Your Biggest Golf Season Yet
Struggling with distance off the tee could be a major reason why your handicap isn't coming down or your scores aren't improving, but our quick fix can help...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Seve's 'Lost' Bunker Lesson: Master Slopes And Transform Your Short Game Today
Seve's forgotten bunker lesson, from Golf Monthly's August 1983 issue, could hold the secret to better bunker play and supercharging your short game this season
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Is Your Golf Swing Failing You? This All-Encompassing Drill Can Instantly Save It
Are you struggling with your golf swing? Discover the all-encompassing drill that can fix common swing faults and restore your game. Get back on track today!
By Tom Motley Published
-
I Attended An Exclusive Tee To Green Masterclass With A Top Golf Coach... Now I'm Sharing His 6 Transformative Tips With You
Few golfers get the chance to spend an entire day with a top golf coach, which is why I can't keep his six expert tips to myself. Get ready to play better golf!
By Barry Plummer Published
-
5 Things The Biggest Hitters Do To Generate Power In Their Golf Swing (And How You Can Copy Them)
Generating more power is a great way to improve your handicap and shoot lower scores. So, we analysed the biggest hitters in golf to help you hit it further...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Vijay Singh's Secret To Playing Better Golf Has Been In Our Archive Since 1992... And 33 Years Later It Could Still Radically Improve Your Swing
I scoured through the Golf Monthly archives to find expert golf swing tips from the best players in the world. This gem from Vijay Singh did not disappoint...
By Barry Plummer Published