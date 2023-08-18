6 Ways To Get Better At Golf Without Changing Your Swing

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amateurs are often far too quick to blame their golf swings for bad shots when the issue is likely far simpler. That's why in the video and article below, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Alex Elliott runs through six things that will help you get better without having to change your golf swing.

1. Focus on strike

A lot of golfers become disheartened too quickly when they hit a poor shot at the range, especially with their driver, and then they jump to blame their swing. You could make a good swing and miss the sweet spot by a fraction and the ball curves offline.

This drill would be the same for your driver and irons, and all you have to do is set up a gate with some tees and place the ball in the middle. Once you've done that hit some shots trying to miss the tees. That will get you striking the ball consistently well without having to change your swing.

2. The grip

It's vital to regularly check your golf grip, especially if you're struggling. One key thing to look out for is that you're holding the club in the fingers rather than the palm of your hands. If it's in the palms it becomes very hard to square the face at impact and swing the club with any momentum.

A really handy checkpoint is to hold the club with your glove hand and then remove your fingers, leaving just your index finger curled round the grip. If you're able to hold the club with just that one finger, your grip is fine. If it falls, it's more in the palm and you need to work on honing a better grip.

Check out the video above for Alex's tips on what to do with your hands if you're hooking or slicing your golf shots.

3. Improve your short game

We're all so desperate to go to the range and bomb drivers that we often neglect the short game. Redressing that balance will save you countless shots, so here's one of many great chipping drills that will help you make more up-and-downs.

Stick two tees into the practice green, one roughly halfway between you and the pin, and the other a little closer, so it's about a quarter of the way from you to the pin. A lot of golfers don't know what greenside shots they're good at so take two clubs - I've chosen a pitching wedge and a lob wedge - and practise landing some shots near the tees so they run out to the hole.

This will help you hone better feel and a go-to recovery shot on the course.

4. Check your lofts & lies

Sometimes the issue is as simple as the equipment you're using. If the lofts and lies of your irons are wrong for your swing, you're fighting a losing battle to play good golf.

If your clubs are too upright, for example, that is going to encourage you to hit the ball left, and if your clubs are too flat, the opposite applies.

So, take note of what your tendencies are and get those lofts and lies checked.

5. Ditch the long irons

It's important to make the game as easy as possible for yourself, so I would recommend thinking about getting rid of your long irons, especially if you're a beginner. Replace your 4- and a 5-iron with a 4- and 5-hybrid as they are so much easier to hit.

For intermediate golfers, it might be wise to consider a combo set, so you've got some forgiveness at the top end of your bag. We've even seen some pros stick more forgiving long irons into their bags recently, so don't be afraid to make this change.

6. Gapping your set

Finally, it helps to have even gaps throughout your set, especially in your irons. At the top end of the bag, I'd recommend swapping out your 3-wood for a 5-wood as it's a lot easier to hit off the deck.

From there, a 3-hybrid is a great bridge between your woods and irons before you think about your wedges. There can be big gaps between your short clubs so my advice would be to find out the loft of your pitching wedge and work up in four-degree increments.