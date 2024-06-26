5 Sensational Short Game Tips From The European Ryder Cup Captain
The former World No.1 shares 5 expert short game tips so that you can improve your performance on and around the greens...
Sharpening up your short game is one of the most effective ways to lower your scores and play better golf, so we asked one of the best in the business to share his expert tips.
Former World No.1 Luke Donald ranks 6th for Strokes Gained (SG): Around The Green and 7th for SG: Putting in the all time list, according to Datagolf, so can certainly be considered one of the greatest short game players ever.
He also has 17 professional wins, a top-10 in every Major Championship and successfully led the European team to Ryder Cup Glory in Rome last year, but what can we learn from his experience and success?
In this article, European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald shares 5 sensational short game tips to help you improve in the crucial area of the game...
1. Reading Greens
I think it’s a skill you can learn on the practice green. Amateurs usually under-read putts. I often use an elevated string line on quite a sloping putt to help me visualise it and train my eyes to see how much a putt will break.
2. Holing Out From Three Feet
It comes with practice and being specific with your target. Don’t just aim at the hole – pick a spot at the back of the hole or a blade of grass and hit it to or over that. That frees up your mind and Increases your margin for error.
3. Greenside Bunkers
You need to use the bounce correctly – you mustn’t get the leading edge entering the sand with lots of shaft lean. Another good visual is for your divot to run as far behind the ball as it does in front.
4. More Wedge Spin
Spin comes from good contact. Amateurs often try and lift the ball up, but there’s enough loft on the club to do that. Get the ball forward of centre and think of the club moving down, forward and left through impact.
5. How To Practise
I split my practice into four parts – putting, short game, wedge play from 125 yards and in and full swing. I like to spend an equal amount on each. Most amateurs could, and should, practice their short game more than they do.
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
