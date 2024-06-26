5 Sensational Short Game Tips From The European Ryder Cup Captain

Sharpening up your short game is one of the most effective ways to lower your scores and play better golf, so we asked one of the best in the business to share his expert tips.

Former World No.1 Luke Donald ranks 6th for Strokes Gained (SG): Around The Green and 7th for SG: Putting in the all time list, according to Datagolf, so can certainly be considered one of the greatest short game players ever.

He also has 17 professional wins, a top-10 in every Major Championship and successfully led the European team to Ryder Cup Glory in Rome last year, but what can we learn from his experience and success?

In this article, European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald shares 5 sensational short game tips to help you improve in the crucial area of the game...

1. Reading Greens

I think it’s a skill you can learn on the practice green. Amateurs usually under-read putts. I often use an elevated string line on quite a sloping putt to help me visualise it and train my eyes to see how much a putt will break.

2. Holing Out From Three Feet

It comes with practice and being specific with your target. Don’t just aim at the hole – pick a spot at the back of the hole or a blade of grass and hit it to or over that. That frees up your mind and Increases your margin for error.

3. Greenside Bunkers

You need to use the bounce correctly – you mustn’t get the leading edge entering the sand with lots of shaft lean. Another good visual is for your divot to run as far behind the ball as it does in front.

4. More Wedge Spin

Spin comes from good contact. Amateurs often try and lift the ball up, but there’s enough loft on the club to do that. Get the ball forward of centre and think of the club moving down, forward and left through impact.

5. How To Practise

I split my practice into four parts – putting, short game, wedge play from 125 yards and in and full swing. I like to spend an equal amount on each. Most amateurs could, and should, practice their short game more than they do.

