There is no better feeling than standing over the golf ball on the tee box and launching it long and straight down the middle of the fairway, but for many golfers the reality is far different.

Adding distance off the tee is a great way to help you shoot your best scores and lower your handicap, but without the right expert tips on how to generate more power, those extra yards can be difficult to find.

Fortunately, thanks to the boundless depth of the Golf Monthly archives, we are able to share 5 power secrets from one of LIV Golf's biggest hitters...

1. Club Fitting

Club fitting plays a big role. The shaft is the most important part and the head is then the shape and look that you prefer. That’s not to say there isn’t a lot of technology in the head, too, but I think the shaft is the most important thing to help match those two up. Different shafts can change performance enormously.

2. Shoulder Turn

A big problem for club golfers is getting ahead of the ball. Their first move is the upper body turning and the club then gets behind them, instead of the first move being down with the club.

A big shoulder turn is key here – you need to turn into your right hip. Make sure you get a nice wide turn on to your right side and remember to keep the right knee flexed.

3. Tempo

A smooth tempo is key – getting the right transition at the top so you don’t go too quickly and get ahead of yourself. I try to set my tempo from the start with a smooth takeaway before gently accelerating to the top.

I also have a very slight pause at the top, which encourages me to start down with my lower body rather than my hands to generate power from my core. My miss would be a slice or a slight shot to the right, and if I just calm my tempo down, make sure my club gets in the right positions and don’t get ahead of myself, that fixes it.

4. Swinging Hard

Swinging harder is okay if you tee it up a bit higher and have a quiet takeaway. The transition has to be smooth, but as long at it is, you can then go after it. When I feel comfortable and I’m driving it well, I’m happy to swing hard.

If you get that really smooth transition with the club coming down instead of getting stuck behind you, you can go for it. Extending your arms down the line through impact is another power generator. It gives you room to uncoil and prevents you from hanging back – a real power killer!

5. Ball Position

Make sure the golf ball is far enough forward in your stance to allow yourself plenty of time to reach it. I see a lot of amateurs who have the ball in the middle or almost back in the stance with the driver. You have no time or space then to get to the ball, but if you put it up the front, you’ve got a lot of time to let the club hit the ball.

