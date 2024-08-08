5 Power Secrets From One Of LIV Golf's Biggest Hitters
Hitting the ball a long way off the tee doesn't have to be a pipe dream, especially with these five power tips from one of the biggest hitters in world golf...
There is no better feeling than standing over the golf ball on the tee box and launching it long and straight down the middle of the fairway, but for many golfers the reality is far different.
Adding distance off the tee is a great way to help you shoot your best scores and lower your handicap, but without the right expert tips on how to generate more power, those extra yards can be difficult to find.
Fortunately, thanks to the boundless depth of the Golf Monthly archives, we are able to share 5 power secrets from one of LIV Golf's biggest hitters...
1. Club Fitting
Club fitting plays a big role. The shaft is the most important part and the head is then the shape and look that you prefer. That’s not to say there isn’t a lot of technology in the head, too, but I think the shaft is the most important thing to help match those two up. Different shafts can change performance enormously.
2. Shoulder Turn
A big problem for club golfers is getting ahead of the ball. Their first move is the upper body turning and the club then gets behind them, instead of the first move being down with the club.
A big shoulder turn is key here – you need to turn into your right hip. Make sure you get a nice wide turn on to your right side and remember to keep the right knee flexed.
3. Tempo
A smooth tempo is key – getting the right transition at the top so you don’t go too quickly and get ahead of yourself. I try to set my tempo from the start with a smooth takeaway before gently accelerating to the top.
I also have a very slight pause at the top, which encourages me to start down with my lower body rather than my hands to generate power from my core. My miss would be a slice or a slight shot to the right, and if I just calm my tempo down, make sure my club gets in the right positions and don’t get ahead of myself, that fixes it.
4. Swinging Hard
Swinging harder is okay if you tee it up a bit higher and have a quiet takeaway. The transition has to be smooth, but as long at it is, you can then go after it. When I feel comfortable and I’m driving it well, I’m happy to swing hard.
If you get that really smooth transition with the club coming down instead of getting stuck behind you, you can go for it. Extending your arms down the line through impact is another power generator. It gives you room to uncoil and prevents you from hanging back – a real power killer!
5. Ball Position
Make sure the golf ball is far enough forward in your stance to allow yourself plenty of time to reach it. I see a lot of amateurs who have the ball in the middle or almost back in the stance with the driver. You have no time or space then to get to the ball, but if you put it up the front, you’ve got a lot of time to let the club hit the ball.
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
