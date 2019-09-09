Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch
The Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list
By Golf Monthly
Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch
Price: £399.99
Tech Talk
The Approach S60 features a sunlight-readable touchscreen that displays hole maps and yardages in full colour. ‘Green View’ allows users to view the outline of the green and manually position the pin to get an exact yardage, while the ‘PlaysLike’ feature factors in elevation changes.
You can also measure your swing tempo and pair the watch with the Garmin Connect app to get weather forecasts and access texts or emails. Its sleek design and wide range of features extend the Approach S60’s appeal beyond the course, but for the serious golfer, it provides all the crucial distances and extra detail required to avoid trouble.
It also features SwingTempo that measures the relationship between upswing and downswing, and Tempo Training that uses a 3:1 ratio and gives user vibrations to synchronize mechanics and fine-tune their swing tempo. It can be paired with Garmin’s TruSwing sensor to provide data that users can work with in order to improve their swing.
Paired with the free Garmin Connect mobile app and even more information becomes available, such as daily steps and calories burned, plus users can retrieve weather forecast data and access texts and emails. It also opens up a world of extra features, one of which is the opportunity to compete against fellow players on the same course.
Game Booster
Garmin continues to push the boundaries of innovation with its golf GPS watches. The Approach is no ordinary watch and with its sleek design and numerous non-golf features, its appeal extends beyond the course. On it, though, and it provides all the crucial yardages and extra detail golfers require to navigate a course without encountering card-wrecking trouble.
It’s simple to use, but under the surface there are numerous other fun features ready to be explored. The fact that it also provides the user with swing data - which could be shared with a pro for analysis – only strengthens its appeal.
