Tommy Fleetwood – “I Don’t Expect Anything Else But Europe To Win”

Fleetwood thinks that, despite the strong opposition, Europe will get the job done at Whistling Straits

Tommy Fleetwood is confident and excited heading into his first Stateside Ryder Cup, and says he doesn’t “expect anything else but Europe to win.”

The Englishman makes his second appearance in the match after his stunning rookie performance at Le Golf National last time out, where he won four out of four doubles matches with Francesco Molinari.

Fleetwood concedes that the US Ryder Cup team is filled with amazing players but thinks Europe will bring the trophy home.

“They always do. They’re an amazing bunch of players,” Fleetwood said on how good the US team looks.

“I think the last two Ryder Cups though I think Europe have had a couple of the strongest teams we’ve ever had including this one.

“I think people forget though like you look at all the individual accolades that America has, most of the biggest events are played in America so like it’s likely that they’re going to have most of the titles but we’ve got the world number one, which is always a bonus.

“We have an amazing record in the Ryder Cup, which whenever you come into a tournament, you know, you come into individual events and somebody will have a great record in that event and you’ll expect them to do well, well Europe have an amazing record in the Ryder Cup and I expect us to do great.

“We have an amazing bond, we gel so well as a team and that’s a huge, huge part of it so there’s no denying America are great and it’s going to be very hard but I don’t expect anything else but Europe to win to be honest.”

The five-time European Tour winner is looking forward to experiencing an away Ryder Cup this time in what is set to be a hostile atmosphere.

“I’m excited to play one in America and just experience the different environment,” he said.

“I think what the more experienced guys say like you have to try and thrive in that environment, enjoy the fans being against you.

“For me what I took away from that last Ryder Cup is what a family everybody becomes, how together you all are and those memories and bond that you take with you so just so excited to be part of that again and go into hostile territory and try and bring it home.”