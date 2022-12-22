Pound For Pound This Is The Highest-Spinning Wedge I've Ever Tested
This wedge costs considerably less than most golf wedges, yet the spin performance was sensational. But is it a one-trick pony?
A brilliant wedge that punches well above its weight. In particular, it stacks up against anything on the market in terms of spin and that quickly inspires confidence and sparks the imagination. On full shots, it doesn't quite offer the same level of forgiveness and workability as its competitors, but at a fraction of the price, the Ram Tour Grind is not to be overlooked.
Incredible levels of spin
Pleasing turf interaction
Hard to flight on full shots
As many parts of the world continue to feel the squeeze of the cost of living crisis, extra cash that might have been available to invest in golf equipment is likely to be at a premium. Luckily, there are alternatives that still pack a punch but don't hit the wallet quite as hard. One such brand offering incredible value for money is Ram, and I was keen to test out its Tour Grind wedge. It has an eye-catching look and promised big things, but in this market of fine margins, how would it stack up against the best wedges available?
As always, I'm going to start with the aesthetics. From the back, it has an unusual look, with the lofts stamped in bold, but it grew on me. Over the ball, the leading edge wasn't as straight as I like to see and the top line was a little chunky, but it was still an inviting at address visually - certainly nothing that wouldn't put you at ease. In addition, the balance is excellent, on the heavy side if anything, which is a positive.
Where this club really excels, however, is around the greens. I was blown away with the amount of spin I was able to generate from the precision milled grooves when chipping and pitching. So much so that I questioned the club's legality (it is fully conforming). Having tested a host of the best wedges this year, the Ram Tour Grind easily holds its own among the heavyweight contenders.
The feel off the face was a little firm but I had such confidence when trying to play a shot that required full control. Whether that was nudging something low or taking the aerial route, the ball stood to attention in such thrilling fashion. There are few better feelings on the course.
This was helped by the turf interaction. Bounce options are limited in this range but the 11° on the 54 worked wonders on the links turf at Royal Troon, while the 9° on the 58 made it easy to open up and manipulate the loft without exposing too much of the leading edge.
Moving further away from the green is where I encountered a few difficulties, which mainly centred around the ability to flight the ball how I wanted to. On full shots, I found forward momentum harder to come by than usual. Instead, the ball would balloon a little and therefore not travel the distance required.
It's something I played around with and got a handle on, but for anyone playing in wind, it's worth taking into consideration. That being said, the overall experience with this wedge was excellent and one that surprised me. At a fraction of the price of the premium models, it represents incredible value for money for a host of handicap ranges and is easily one of the standout performers of what has been a great year of wedges.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
