Neil Tappin tests the Honma T//World Wedge on the course at Essendon and using a launch monitor to see if the performance matches the price-tag

Honma T//World Wedge

We tested the Honma T//World wedge in two different lofts, 52˚ and 58˚, on the golf course at Essendon and also using a SkyTrak launch monitor, hitting a series of full and half shots.

Any golfer investing in new wedges will want something that looks sleek and premium. This wedge certainly fits the bill, the clean unfussy design and fairly compact head-shape creates an aspirational aesthetic that we liked.

RELATED: Best Lob Wedges

If anything, the less lofted 52˚ head that we tested was slightly more compact than the 58˚ version. For those in search of forgiveness in their wedge game, this could make the lower lofted options a little too intimidating to look down on at address.

During our launch monitor testing of the 52˚ wedge, we were struck by how consistent the ball flights were. Full shots had a mid trajectory and there was no sign of the flight ballooning into the wind – something we noticed on the course too.

RELATED: Best Golf Wedges

For the 50-yard pitch with the 52˚ wedge, we averaged an impressive 6337 rpm of spin. What’s more, this spin number was very consistent – the lowest spinning shot was 5848rpm and the highest spinning shot was 6895 rpm.

The 58˚ wedge that we tested has the Honma C-Sole design. While it also had 12˚ of bounce, the sole design means that you can play an array of different shots with ease. We particularly liked the way it got through the sand in the bunkers and thicker rough around the greens.

REVIEW: Honma TW-X Balls

As with other premium brands, Honma offer a range of lofts and three different sole designs. This means that you might well be able to find better performance if you go through a wedge fitting. In our experience, matching the sole design with your technique can make a big difference to your striking and if you can get your gapping right, there are gains to be had.