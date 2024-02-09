Cleveland RTX Full-Face 2 Wedge Review

While full face wedges have been around for a couple of years now, Cleveland has introduced some new technology to its RTX Full-Face 2 wedges in order to maximize performance and throw themselves into the running to be crowned one of the best golf wedges released this year.

When testing the likes of the TaylorMade High-Toe and other full face wedges in the past, I have found that the extended length grooves running from heel to toe really make the head look large behind the ball and definitely takes some getting used to. The new Cleveland RTX Full-Face 2 wedges do still appear a little spoon-like at address because of this but it's compact enough to still appeal to the better player. The design on the back of the wedge is clean and provides strong shelf appeal.

As much as I praise full-face grooves when placed on some of the most forgiving wedges because they still produce added spin on off-center strikes, the full-face design is still beneficial for more confident ball strikers who like to open the face up and cut across the ball. This normally results in the ball being struck slightly out towards the toe, which can reduce spin in some cases. But thanks to a 34 percent larger surface area, I noticed straight away while testing that I was getting really good grab when I was opening the face up and trying to execute pitch shots I wanted to stop to attention. Admittedly the greens were very soft, but I really noticed the ball checking up and even spinning back a little from shots under 50 yards away - something I rarely see.

This high level of performance is probably down to the new technology introduced on the faces of the RTX Full-Face 2 wedges. New Hydrazip face technology sees the faces laser milled and dynamic blasted in order to create more friction on the face and therefore more spin and optimal performance, even when playing in the rain or early morning dew. Cleveland has realized that lower lofted wedges need less friction, so the wedges with lofts 50°-52° have slightly less friction than the sand wedges and lob wedges, as these would require a touch more control to become some of the best wedges for chipping around the greens.

While the RTX Full-Face 2 wedges aren't quite as large and forgiving as some of the best wedges for beginners, the strategically placed CG in these wedges allows for a high MOI and consistent launch with a decent level of forgiveness for a muscleback-style wedge. Despite feeling a little firm off the face, the ball reached a similar apex every time when testing full shots, allowing me to gauge distance and attack the flags.

Once again, Cleveland has produced a really solid wedge with plenty of tech to help it perform well when hitting multiple shots out of a variety of lies. For anyone who hasn’t tried a full-face wedge and has been thinking about making the switch, you won’t need to look further than the Cleveland RTX Full-Face 2 wedge.

The Cleveland RTX Full-Face 2 wedges will be available in a ‘Tour Satin’ and ‘Tour Rack’ - a raw option. The Tour Satin wedge will come to retail at $179 and the Tour Rack $199.