From its practicality to on-course performance, we put the Motocaddy M3 GPS electric trolley through its paces
A superb electric trolley that does a little bit of everything and does it well. It's compact and easy to assemble, while the usability is faultless and includes an excellent GPS system that points out hazards and tracks your round, among a great many other things.
Motocaddy M3 GPS Electric Trolley Review
Motocaddy is renowned for producing some of the best electric golf trolleys on the market, so I was eager to see how its M3 GPS electric trolley performed. It sits somewhere in the middle of its extensive line-up so could act as the perfect entry point for newcomers to the trolley game seeking strategic assistance, or it could just as easily suit those looking for a premium product that comes in at a more digestible price point. As for me, I fall into the former category and was suitably impressed by what was on offer, even after the novelty of the experience had worn off.
The first thing that struck me was how compact it was when folded down. Its official dimensions are 650mm (L) x 470mm (W) x 410mm (H). In Layman's terms, it easily fits in a small boot with plenty of room to spare for a set of clubs. The wheels can be inverted or come off altogether should you need to squeeze it into an even tighter spot.
Assembly is the next obstacle and as a novice in this arena, I expected to struggle initially. However, any worries were quickly allayed and, in fact, it could hardly have been easier. Pull two latches, lift the handle up, close the latches, and it's good to go. The front wheel automatically moves into position when opening and closing too, which is handy.
From there, it's simply a case of connecting the 28V battery and strapping your clubs in. This is helped by something like the Motocaddy Dry Series Cart Bag, which allows you to take advantage of the EASILOCK system at the base. I tested it with that and my regular carry bag and didn't run into any trouble with either, thanks to the bungee straps that hold a non-Motocaddy bag in place.
A push of the middle button and you're off. There are nine speed settings, as well as a speed indicator, which makes it easy to get up and down hills or trudge through the thick stuff. It's more than enough options for all types of player and course. I never had any issues with the stability and found it was capable of handling the links terrain of Royal Troon with aplomb. It even has a USB charging port and Adjustable Distance Control, so you can set the trolley off towards the next tee up to 60 yards in five-yard increments.
Perhaps the aspect I was most impressed with, however, was the GPS system. First off, the 2.8" LCD touchscreen display was super clear, which helped, but I loved the information it showed me and the ease of use. As golfers, we all love data and stats, so even something as simple as tracking each yard you walk so you can see how far you've hit the ball on any given shot really enhances a round.
More importantly, though, being able to plot your way round any of the 40,000 pre-loaded courses, even one you've played countless times, is invaluable. Seeing exact distances to hazards genuinely helped me make better decisions, something that's been long overdue.
Even though the best laser rangefinders are great, this is something that sets GPS systems apart. It has been my first experience of using GPS on a golf course regularly and it's been eye-opening. Being able to move the pin position on the touch screen is also incredibly useful when you're swinging well and in the mood to attack the flag. The only minor fault I could find was the battery life. It wasn't bad by any means but I don't know if I'd be confident of doing two rounds without charging it in between.
But all in all, I was really impressed with the Motocaddy M3 GPS electric trolley, and would recommend it to anyone looking for a new on-course companion.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
