Under Armour HOVR Forge Shoe Review

The aesthetics and styling of Under Armour shoes are certainly appealing and the brand makes some of the most technologically advanced and comfortable shoes in golf.

The same can be said of the Under Armour HOVR Forge design which we recently put to the test at Essendon Country Club, as well as a few rounds after too.

Comfort is by far and away the most important consideration when it comes to golf shoes. Yes, looks are important – the style you choose enables you to bring a splash of colour and personality to the golf course – but I’d never wear a pair that resulted in blisters or premature foot fatigue. Some things just aren’t worth compromising on.

The good news with the Under Armour HOVR Forge is that compromise isn’t a word you need to entertain. The visuals are appealing and modern – a mixture of white and grey with tasteful orange accents – without veering into garish or outlandish territory, while the comfort is as good as a lot of shoes on the market.

Normally, the dull ache under feet starts on the back-nine but we came off the golf course feeling nothing whatsoever. The strategically placed UA HOVR foam cushioning is largely responsible for this, providing comfort and returning energy to help stave off tiredness.

Often, some degree of stability is sacrificed to provide comfort, but that’s not the case here. Granted, we didn’t endure any rain during testing, but the HOVR Forge coped admirably with uneven lies and we don’t recall slipping once. The patented Rotational Resistance outsole no doubt helped in this regard.

Nothing is perfect, of course, with the laces possibly being slightly too short, but that’s the only minor gripe on an otherwise excellent golf shoe.