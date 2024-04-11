These Augusta Themed Shoes Are Some Of The Most Comfortable I Have Tried
OluKai releases the Manele sneaker-style golf shoe with some serious Masters vibes...
Having previously tested the very impressive Wai’Alae shoe from Hawaii-based company OluKai, I knew my feet were in for another treat when the Manele turned up on my doorstep!
<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1633439&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Folukai.com%2Fproducts%2Fmanele-mens-golf-shoes-bright-white-palm%3Fvariant%3D41165061226595&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - olukai.com"">Olukai Manele Masters Shoes | Available at Olukai
Buy for $150
The Masters-themed shoes are available on the official Olukai site right now for $150. Given the standard shoe is also this price, the fact you can get a special edition for the same number is great!
I would put the Wa’Alae among the best spikeless shoes I have worn in recent years so I was anticipating some real comfort. But before I get to that, I want to highlight the aesthetic. OluKai has put some serious Masters vibes into the Manele shoe, or at least the model they sent me. Whilst the main color is a nice bright white, the green and yellow accents scream Masters!
The sole is a vibrant yellow which is continued on the end of the laces and this blends really nicely with the deep green trim where the upper meets the sole. The palm tree insole is echoed with a really cool motif on the heel of the shoe too.
The comfort of these shoes is outstanding. Seriously lightweight, and flexible, OluKai has also added an all-new cushioned midsole to further enhance the comfort, and it really works. I have worn these sneaker-style golf shoes a few times now and my feet feel as good at the end of the round as when I first put them on.
They also feature the same collapsing heel as the Wai’Alae shoe which is very handy to just slip them on quickly when you are rushing to get that post-round drink!
They are available in six different colors, so you’ll be able to find a shoe to go with any outfit. Retailing at $150, the Manele shoe from OluKai could be the perfect shoe to get you in the Masters mood!
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"
Fairway wood: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX 43.25"
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: PXG Sugar Daddy 54 and 60 degree - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
