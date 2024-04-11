These Augusta Themed Shoes Are Some Of The Most Comfortable I Have Tried

OluKai releases the Manele sneaker-style golf shoe with some serious Masters vibes...

Photo of the OluKai Manele shoe
(Image credit: Future)
Joe Ferguson
By Joe Ferguson
published

Having previously tested the very impressive Wai’Alae shoe from Hawaii-based company OluKai, I knew my feet were in for another treat when the Manele turned up on my doorstep!

I would put the Wa’Alae among the best spikeless shoes I have worn in recent years so I was anticipating some real comfort. But before I get to that, I want to highlight the aesthetic. OluKai has put some serious Masters vibes into the Manele shoe, or at least the model they sent me. Whilst the main color is a nice bright white, the green and yellow accents scream Masters! 

Photo of the OluKai Manele shoe

(Image credit: Future)

The sole is a vibrant yellow which is continued on the end of the laces and this blends really nicely with the deep green trim where the upper meets the sole. The palm tree insole is echoed with a really cool motif on the heel of the shoe too.

Photo of the OluKai Manele shoe

(Image credit: Future)

The comfort of these shoes is outstanding. Seriously lightweight, and flexible, OluKai has also added an all-new cushioned midsole to further enhance the comfort, and it really works. I have worn these sneaker-style golf shoes a few times now and my feet feel as good at the end of the round as when I first put them on.

Photo of the OluKai Manele shoe

(Image credit: Future)

They also feature the same collapsing heel as the Wai’Alae shoe which is very handy to just slip them on quickly when you are rushing to get that post-round drink!

They are available in six different colors, so you’ll be able to find a shoe to go with any outfit. Retailing at $150, the Manele shoe from OluKai could be the perfect shoe to get you in the Masters mood!

